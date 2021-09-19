CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

Family believes they spotted Gabby Petito’s white van on trip in Grand Teton National Park

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLiM6_0c11AZm400

NORTH PORT, Fla. – What appears to be Gabby Petito’s white van was spotted by others while they were in Spread Creek Dispersed Camping in Grand Teton National Park.

Jenn Bethune of Red White and Bethune based in Tampa found footage from her family’s time in the area on Aug. 27. At around 6 p.m. while filming, they came across a white Ford van that looks identical to Gabby Petito’s.

Video Courtesy of Red White & Bethune

Bethune said they uploaded their footage to the FBI’s online tip platform after calling around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

She also had the opportunity to FaceTime with Petito’s mother after posting the footage.

“She just cried and she said ‘you have no idea how much I love you right now'”, Bethune said.

The FBI is currently searching for the missing North Port woman in parts of Grand Teton National Park at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help by reporting if they’ve had contact with Gabby Petito or her fiancé Brian Laundrie or who have seen their white Ford van. You can make a tip online here or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.

Both were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a variety of stickers on the back with Florida plate QFTG03, according to the FBI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Teton National Park#Dispersed Camping#Fbi#Ford
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy