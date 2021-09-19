Call the Midwife season 11: When could we see first extended promo?
We’re all waiting for Call the Midwife season 11 to arrive on BBC One and unfortunately, we do think we’ll be waiting a while still. At the moment, the earliest we would say to expect season 11 on BBC is in early 2022, and it’s likely to be much later for folks watching on PBS in America. After all, US audiences haven’t even had an opportunity to see season 10 as of yet! It’s going to be quite a wait for these viewers, but hopefully a worthwhile one.cartermatt.com
Comments / 0