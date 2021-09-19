Call the Midwife season 11: When could we see first extended promo?

Season 5 is going to be moving to Friday nights starting on October 1 — do you want to get a reasonable sense of what’s next?. If you look below, you can see the latest promo courtesy of CBS with a handful of details as to what the future holds; with that being said, it doesn’t actually give all that much away when it comes to major spoilers. As a matter of fact, we don’t even get all that clear a sense of Hondo’s journey to Mexico, which has been teased here and there over the past couple of weeks. That’s a storyline that was filmed on location with Shemar Moore and we’re definitely excited to see it play out.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO