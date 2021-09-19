CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Cameron Esposito x Hot Donna’s Clubhouse (in LA)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron teams up with Hot Donna’s Clubhouse to laugh our heads off & raise money for a brick and mortar lesbian (trans, non-binary & gender expansive inclusive) bar in LA!. *PROOF OF FULL VACCINATION IS REQUIRED UPON ENTRY. NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.*

Tao Comedy Patio (in LA)

Take a punch card and keep coming back (5th mic is free) COMICS ONLY. Enter through alley behind Tao (between 1st and 2nd). We are outside. We are NOT USING A MIC (to cut down on touching). Must wear mask to go in and use the bathroom.
The Secret Show: Highland Park (in LA)

The 2nd Monday of every month, comics from Late Night, Comedy Central & more perform at Highland Park’s favorite speakeasy. Also, it’s FREE!. The Sklar Brothers – Netflix, Comedy Central, ESPN (Sports!) Lisa Curry – Comedy Central. Ramsey Badawi – Roast Battle, The Comedy Store. Chris Garcia – Comedy Central...
Cameron Esposito
Faded (in LA)

It’s been too long, we’ve missed you bunches and we’re ready to get back into the swing of things. Presented by Mike Mulloy, Sean Jordan, Zak Toscani, Bri Pruett, and David Gborie. Tickets will be limited for our return, we’re taking as many precautions as we can so tickets will...
Big Naturals (in LA)

Big Naturals: a standup show in Hollywood with LA’s top comics, music, and gifts. Asif Ali (WandaVision, Mandalorian, BoJack Horseman, Space Force) Alex Hooper (AGT, Comedy Central) Brian Simpson (Comedy Central. & surprise guests!. Sponsored by Hemp Source. Free CBD gift included with ticket purchase!. Produced by comics Handren Seavey,...
The Laughter Hours (in LA)

It’s not just a comedy show, it’s a comedy party!. Our set-up is social distantly mindful in an outdoors area with plenty of space. Due to high demand of tickets, prices will increase for final 15 tickets. For best prices purchase tickets early.
Hot Donna's Clubhouse Seeks to Change the L.A. Lesbian Landscape

Hot Donna’s Clubhouse, hopes her plans for a brick-and-mortar version of the space will change the lesbian nightlife landscape in Los Angeles.We “don’t have a safe space for lesbians who maybe don’t want to party, don’t want to drink, don’t want to be part of the club scene,” Richer, a West Hollywood resident, said during an interview at Pan Pacific Park. “It’s important to have a space where there are other people that miss having fun and meeting people that they love and meeting new friends.“They don’t have that at the moment,” Richer said.
Main Room @ The Comedy Store (in LA)

In response to the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles due to the fast-spreading delta variant, starting July 28th 2021, all shows at The Comedy Store will require proof of full vaccination before entry.
Heat Wave Comedy Show (in LA)

RB Butcher, Opey Olagbaju, Mary Beth Barone, Christina Catherine Martinez and more TBA. Presented by The Silverlake Lounge.
Carmen Christopher: Street Special (in LA)

A special FREE screening of Carmen Christopher’s “Street Special” hosted by the man himself with additional performances from Connor O’Malley & Jordan Temple. This is an 18+ event. (Photo ID Required) Starts 7PM PT. Proof of vaccination required.
The Friday Show (in LA)

In alley between 3rd St. Promenade & 4th St. Start your weekend right with The Friday Shows! The Westside’s 8PM and 10PM Friday Shows feature national headliners, comics from TV and Film, and some of The Westside’s favorite locals. 8:00PM. FEATURING:. Jared Goldstein. Christine Little. James Davis. JC Currais. Host:...
Tinder Live! with Lane Moore (in LA)

Tinder Live has been named one of the best comedy shows in NYC for good reason. Produced and hosted by NYC based comedian, Lane Moore (The Onion, Brooklyn Magazine’s “50 Funniest People In Brooklyn,” former Cosmopolitan Magazine sex & relationships editor, and author of #1 bestseller, How To Be Alone: If You Want To And Even If You Don?t, praised as one of the best books of the year by The New York Times, New York Magazine, NPR, Fast Company, Marie Claire, and many others), Tinder Live is a totally improvised, anything-can-happen interactive comedy showstopper with helpful and oftentimes ridiculous Tinder tips, tricks, real-time swiping, and messaging (and sometimes even real-time phone calls with Tinder matches)! You?ll relate to Moore?s live-swiping and laugh at her reactions and find inspiration in her ridiculous, random emoji-filled messages (and sometimes even phone calls!) to would-be suitors. It?s also a great show to attend with a date.
Shrimp & Breakfast: The Shrimp Boys (in NYC)

Strap on your bibs and ring for waiter; SHRIMP AND BREAKFAST is coming to Union Hall for two nights only! On Friday night, you’ll enjoy an appetizer from the Shrimp Boys followed by an entree evening with Joy (Jessy Morner-Ritt) & special guests for Joy’s Bed and Breakfast. And the next night? The dish gets flipped, and Jessy opens up for an hour of brand new sketches from The Shrimp Boys! (That’s Wyatt Fair, David Brown, and Luke Taylor.) You won’t want to miss a morsel of these spectacular dining experiences. Order up!
Improv Revival (in LA)

Don’t miss this all-star cast in the completely improvised show based on audience members’ lives!. Starring: Annie Sertich, Karen Maruyama, Drew Droege, Matthew Moore, Shelley Pack, Jonathan Magnum. Starts 7PM PT. STRICT COVID PROTOCOL: All ticket holders must show proof of full vaccination at door (image or actual CDC card...
The Saucy Show (in LA)

It’s like a church service but with booze, sex jokes and more forgiveness (thank god). We will begin with our “worship” band and Comedy Musical Duo, ADAM AND SEAN and end with, stand up comedian and pastor’s daughter, EMILY BROWNING. After a night of stand up comics in the theatre, there will be a guest performance by the talented singer, songwriter, ADRIANA MCCASSIM in the court yard with provided coffee and dounuts.
An Afternoon Well Spent @ Oeno Vino (in LA)

Sign-up in advance at slotted.co/afternoonmic (new list posted on Wednesdays) Show up on time! And stay for the entire hour, support your fellow comics!. Check in with host before seating. Cancellations must be made 2 hrs ahead of time – no place holding.
The Saturday Show (near LA)

In alley between 3rd St. Promenade & 4th St. Start your weekend right with The Saturday Shows! The Westside’s 8PM and 10PM Saturday Shows feature national headliners, comics from TV and Film, and some of The Westside’s favorite locals. 10PM PT. FEATURING:. We ask that you please respect social distancing...
