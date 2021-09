Zach Wilson got his first taste of what life would be like playing against Bill Belichick and the Patriots twice a year. Needless to say, it was difficult for him. Wilson struggled throwing the ball and reading the Patriots' defense. That resulted in him throwing a whopping four interceptions. Four of his first eight passes were picked off, including his first two of the contest. The Jets scored just six points against the Patriots and lost 25-6 as a result of Wilson's struggles.

