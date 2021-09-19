CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills strike fast with 46-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary against Miami

By Alaina Getzenberg
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI -- The Buffalo Bills' offense needed two plays and 12 seconds to get on the board against the Miami Dolphins in the teams' matchup on Sunday. After an incomplete pass on first down, quarterback Josh Allen handed off to running back Devin Singletary. With the help of a big hole from the offensive line, Singletary burst up the field for a 46-yard touchdown. The run was the second-longest of his career, behind a 51-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos last season.

