Tickets are on sale now for Arena Fair Theatre’s performances of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” happening at the Willis Drama Center this weekend. The show, a comedy that follows two mismatched roommates, will be performed at Willis, located at 74 W. William St. in Delaware. Showtimes are today at 7 p.m.; Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at noon and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at arenafair.com or by calling 740-302-TKTS.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO