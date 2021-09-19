CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Walsh: Former Widnes Vikings player dies aged 23

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer professional rugby league player Liam Walsh has died at the age of 23, his former club Widnes have confirmed. The back-rower came through at Halton Hornets before joining the Vikings, where he played six first-team games and also represented England Academy. Walsh was remembered by Widnes at Sunday's game...

