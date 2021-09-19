CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Villanova, PA

Three touchdowns in final five minutes vault Villanova past Richmond

By Eric Watkins
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillanova (3-0 overall, 1-0 CAA) played solid on both sides of the ball in the first half Saturday's conference opener to grab a 13-0 lead over Richmond (2-1, 0-1) and appear to take control of the game. However, the Spiders fought back with a huge third quarter and took what looked to be a commanding, 27-13 lead on a 23-yard field goal with 9:02 remaining in the contest. Not to be denied, the Wildcats scratched back with three scoring drives of their own (the longest of which was a 10-play, 76-yard drive lasting 3:55) to shock the Spiders and secure a 34-27 victory.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Delaware County Daily Times

Daniel Smith’s four touchdowns power Villanova past Bucknell

Quarterback Daniel Smith had a hand in the first four touchdowns as No. 11/12 Villanova rolled to a 55-3 victory over Bucknell in its home opener Saturday night. Smith threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Villanova opened up a 45-0 halftime lead. Smith scored on a one-yard run and threw touchdown passes to Jaaron Hayek (21 yards), Jaquan Allen (10) and Rayjoun Pringle (nine yards) as the Wildcats topped the 50-point mark for the first time since a 55-33 victory over Delaware in 2019.
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Villanova, PA
College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Villanova, PA
Football
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
reviewjournal.com

Bishop Gorman collapses in final minute of stunning loss

Bishop Gorman, ranked seventh in the nation by USA Today, was on cruise control Friday night, and a sweep of its out-of-state schedule seemed all but a certainty. But 24th-ranked Hamilton recovered two onside kicks on its way to 18 unanswered points in the final 1:05, and quarterback Nicco Marchiol ran in a 2-point conversion with eight seconds left to give the Huskies a stunning 25-24 victory in Chandler, Arizona.
FOOTBALL
audacy.com

Jones: 'It's going to be difficult' for Alabama to reclaim SEC title

Last weekend, the college football world learned that Alabama is vulnerable -- the defending national champions survived a scare in Gainesville, defeating SEC rival Florida, 31-29, in an unexpected nail-biter. And while the Crimson Tide remain undefeated and the top-ranked program in the country, CBS Sports analyst Brian Jones harbors...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova Basketball#Athletics#American Football#Spiders#Spiders Fb#Villanova Football#Penn State#Insider Info#Villanova Sports#Nova Nation
tucson.com

Unstoppable Kiko Trejo scores five touchdowns as Amphi rolls past Sahuarita

If Amphitheater’s Friedli Field was a stage, then the Panthers’ 42-27 win over Sahuarita on Friday night was the Kiko Trejo Show. Amphi’s star two-way player was a do-it-all standout for the Panthers, rushing for 181 yards on nine carries and scoring five total touchdowns. “Today was beautiful, man,” said...
FOOTBALL
Sea Coast Echo

White Scores Five Touchdowns in Pirates 41-14 Victory

Erasing the global pandemic is one thing, recycling a season is another. The Pass Christian Pirates brought their A game with a 41-14 victory over the Purvis Tornadoes Friday night at the Francis McDonald Stadium. After their historic 2019 season with a playoff victory against the Tornadoes, the Pirates were...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Monterey County Herald

Local football: Elmore’s three touchdown passes propels MPC past Yuba

MONTEREY — It’s still a small sample size. Bigger obstacles in their path await. Challenges will be forthcoming. Nevertheless, for a program that sat and waited more than 600 days to get back on the field to play a football game, the return this fall from the pandemic has reignited the passion for the game at Monterey Peninsula College.
MONTEREY, CA
chatsports.com

Villanova finalizes 2021-22 non-conference schedule

Villanova released their 2021-22 non-conference slate on Tuesday. The upcoming schedule features trips to Waco, TX to play reigning National Champion, Baylor, as well as a trip to Los Angeles to take on perennial blue blood and 2021 National Semifinalist, UCLA. Nova’s schedule also includes facing Syracuse in the Jimmy...
VILLANOVA, PA
miamiredhawks.com

Field Hockey Rolls Past Richmond, 3-0

Richmond, Vir.— The Miami University field hockey team got on the board early in the first quarter and that fueled them for the rest of the game in a 3-0 win over Richmond on Sunday afternoon. The RedHawks offense had its best showing of the season and tallied a season-high three goals. Miami improves to 2-5 and Richmond falls to 0-5.
RICHMOND, OH
Dayton Daily News

Smoot’s three touchdown runs carry Springfield past Wayne

As Springfield High School celebrated a 21-14 victory at Wayne on Friday, coach Maurice Douglass said, “That’s the way you battle in the GWOC.”. The Wildcats improved to 3-0 with a victory in their Greater Western Ohio Conference opener. Quarterback Te’Sean Smoot scored on runs of 1 yard and 2...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Winston-Salem Journal

Alex Summers throws for 413 yards, five touchdowns in Davie County victory

Alex Summers fell just short of breaking Davie County’s single-game passing record, throwing for 413 yards and five touchdowns as the War Eagles outlasted visiting Mooresville 51-34 in their last non-conference game before Central Piedmont 4-A play begins next week. Why the War Eagles won. Davie’s offense, especially the passing...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU football falls short to USC in final minutes

East Carolina University (0-2, 0-0-0 American Athletic Conference) battled with the University of South Carolina (2-0-0, 0-0-0 Southeastern Conference) on Sept. 11 but after a 14 point lead, lost 20-17 with zero seconds left on the clock. The game took place at noon as the Pirates hosted its first home...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bangor Daily News

Special-teams touchdowns help Messalonskee surge past Brewer football

Eight days ago the Messalonskee High School football team hadn’t won a game since 2017 — a stretch covering 22 consecutive losses. Now the Eagles are on a new streak after defeating Brewer 26-7 in a Class B North matchup at Doyle Field on Friday night for their second consecutive victory.
BREWER, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy