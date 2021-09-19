CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Messi looks angry at being replaced; Icardi gets late winner

Norman Transcript
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi hit the crossbar with a curling free kick and looked angry at being taken off in the 75th minute in his home debut Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain. Substitute Mauro Icardi scored deep into stoppage time as PSG scraped a 2-1 win over Lyon in the French league to make it six straight victories.

www.normantranscript.com

thequakercampus.org

Messi and Ronaldo’s New Look on the Field

Summertime always brings amazing and surprising transfers in the world of soccer. This is when teams go out to look for players that will help them with their respective leagues’s upcoming season. This transfer season was like no other, with, arguably, the biggest thing to happen in years: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moving clubs in the same transfer window for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Icardi gives PSG win over Lyon on Messi home debut

Paris (AFP) – Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored in stoppage time as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Lyon 2-1 on Sunday. Messi outshone his team-mates in PSG’s all-star attack for much of the game at the...
SOCCER
The Guardian

European roundup: Icardi scores late PSG winner after Messi substituted

A late Mauro Icardi strike earned Paris Saint-Germain a last-gasp 2-1 home victory against Lyon, with Lionel Messi making limited impact on his Parc des Princes debut. Icardi headed home from Kylian Mbappé’s cross four minutes into stoppage time after Neymar had levelled with a controversial penalty after Lucas Paqueta’s second-half opener, as the leaders maintained their perfect record, with 18 points from six games.
SOCCER
sandiegolocaldirectory.org

Lionel Messi substituted on home debut as Paris Saint-Germain score late winner

Lucas Paqueta had given the visiting team the lead after 54 minutes, before Neymar equalized from the penalty spot just over 10 minutes later. However, the game’s main talking point came when Pochettino opted to replace Messi with right back Achraf Hakimi with 15 minutes of the match still remaining, seemingly to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s chagrin.
SOCCER
washingtonnewsday.com

PSG’s Mauro Icardi scores a late winner against Lyon as Messi makes his home debut.

PSG’s Mauro Icardi scores a late winner against Lyon as Messi makes his home debut. Mauro Icardi scored a stunning stoppage-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 2-1 on Sunday. Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain, but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored a thrilling stoppage-time winner for the Ligue 1 leaders.
SOCCER
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo replaces Lionel Messi as highest-paid footballer in Forbes rankings

Cristiano Ronaldo has replaced Lionel Messi as the highest-paid footballer in the world, according to latest rankings released by Forbes. Ronaldo is set to make $125m (£91.63m) before taxes in the 2021-22 season after moving back to Manchester United with $70m (£51.31m) coming from his salary and bonuses at Old Trafford, according to Forbes.
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

I was getting desperate to score - Messi

It was the moment European football had been waiting for - and the one Pep Guardiola knew was probably "unstoppable". Lionel Messi glided forward from the halfway line late on against Manchester City at the Parc des Princes, played a one-two with Paris St-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe and left goalkeeper Ederson rooted to the spot with a shot beautifully placed into the top corner.
SOCCER
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo jumps barrier to help injured steward after his wayward shot hit her during warmup in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the UEFA Champions League and made his second Manchester United debut in the competition against Young Boys and didn’t waste any time to score when he tucked home from close range after a sumptuous outer foot pass from Bruno Fernandes in the 13th minute of the game. However it was not enough as 10-men United were stunned by Young Boys in 2-1 defeat, as Jordan Siebatcheu capitalised on a Jesse Lingard back pass and scored the winner in the 95th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Norman Transcript

Big-match habit: Pessina scores CL winner for Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina does not score often. When he does, though, the goals usually come in big matches. Like his brace in a 3-1 win over Napoli in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals in February. Like his goals against Wales and Austria...
UEFA
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE

