So although Watkins is on the other side of Sunday’s primetime Ravens-Chiefs matchup, he has no ill will toward his former team. “I honestly think they already know what type of player I am. It’s not me proving anything to them,” Watkins said Thursday. “I love those guys over there. I had fun. I had my best time winning. I just thinking I’m on the other side now. I just want to go out there, have fun, make big plays and will a win.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO