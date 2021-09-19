CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana State Representative Steve Davisson dies after battle with cancer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana state representative has died after a "long and courageous battle with cancer," according to the Indiana House Republicans. Steve Davisson, a Republican who represented House District 73, died on Sunday morning, according to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. His district included all of Washington County and parts of Clark, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence and Orange counties.

