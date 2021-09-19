CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams march to touchdown after stuffing Colts on goal-line stand

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
It didn’t look as if the Los Angeles Rams would be the team to score first on Sunday at Indianapolis.

The Colts’ opening drive set them up at the 1-yard line with a first-and-goal.

Three failed running plays and a sack of Carson Wentz on fourth down turned the ball over to Matthew Stafford & Co.

The Rams’ new quarterback continued his sizzling play, leading an 8-play, 90-yard drive by going perfect through the air on 5 passes.

The drive concluded as Stafford found Cooper Kupp, cleverly starting the play in the backfield, wide open in the end zone.

