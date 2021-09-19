J-Lat music review: “The Melodic Blue” by Baby Keem
Baby Keem’s debut studio album “The Melodic Blue” is unique, engaging and shows Keem’s potential to become a household name in hip-hop. Kendrick Lamar features have become the talking point of any new album due to his social media silence and sparse music releases since “DAMN”, his 2017 release. “The Melodic Blue” has not one, but three features from the Pulitzer-prize winning artist… who also happens to be Keem’s cousin.wkuherald.com
Comments / 0