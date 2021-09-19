J-Lat music review: “The Melodic Blue” by Baby Keem

J. Cole gave fans a surprise on Tuesday by releasing a new video and song titled “Heaven’s EP” that finds him rapping over the beat of Drake’s “Pipe Down,” from the Canadian rapper’s just-two-weeks-old “Certified Lover Boy” album. Cole raps on the track: “Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me/ Behind Drake and Dot [Kendrick Lamar], yeah them n—-s is superstars to me/ Maybe deep down I’m afraid of my luminosity/ So when you see me on red carpets, I’m movin’ awkwardly.” Watch the video, directed by Simon Chasalow and filmed in Las Vegas, below. Cole shared The Off-Season, his sixth studio album, back in May of...

