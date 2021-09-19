CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jarvis Landry heads to locker room, out for the game (knee)

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcNjB_0c111TBm00

As the Cleveland Browns look to get on the winning side of things in 2021 against the Houston Texans, things didn’t start out well. The offense sputtered outside of a first down to wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Landry got up slowly following that play and limped off the field. Landry seemed to be favoring his knee on the sideline before being taken into the medical tent there.

Shortly after, Landry was seen walking off the field with medical staff with the team updating his status quickly:

Here is the play that led to the injury:

Landry’s status has now been updated and he is out for the rest of the game:

Will be on the lookout for information on the severity of his injury over the next few days. Current information is that Landry hurt his MCL which could keep him out a couple of weeks:

May not get an official update until early in the week.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Jarvis Landry on Odell Beckham Jr.: There’s no doubt he wants to be out there

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be out for at least another week as he recovers from tearing his ACL last year. Beckham was a limited participant in all three of last week’s practices and was again on Wednesday. But the receiver still has work to do before he plays in a game.
NFL
FanSided

Jarvis Landry injury further dampens receiver corps

The Cleveland Browns scored early in the first quarter but suffered a potential loss as Jarvis Landry headed to the locker room with a knee injury. There were several highs and lows in the first quarter of the Cleveland Browns home opener against the Houston Texans. Cleveland started with the...
NFL
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Announces Injury Diagnosis For Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns took care of business against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but it came at a cost when Jarvis Landry left with an injury. Landry, 28, went down with a knee injury during the Browns’ opening possession on Sunday. He left the game and never returned. It was later revealed the talented wideout suffered a sprained MCL. We now have a better idea how much time he’ll miss, as a result.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Sneaks into end zone Sunday

Landry caught all five of his targets for 71 yards and carried the ball twice for 13 rushing yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-29 loss to Kansas City. With Odell Beckham (knee) inactive for Week 1, the Browns leaned heavily on their ground game and Landry wound up tying David Njoku and rookie Anthony Schwartz for the team lead in targets. Landry averaged fewer than seven targets a game in 2020, and his volume doesn't seem as though it's going to improve much this year heading into a home tilt against the Texans in Week 2.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
FanSided

Browns: 3 players to replace Jarvis Landry with and 2 not to

Three replacements for Jarvis Landry the Browns should consider. The Browns are going to be without Jarvis Landry for at least the next three weeks. The veteran receiver is down and won’t be able to play this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The good news, however, is that Odell Beckham is going to be active for the game.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Jarvis Landry With Probable MCL Strain, Pending MRI

Jarvis Landry got knocked out of the Cleveland Browns’ season opener less than a minute into the game. Baker Mayfield hit Landry with a quick toss that Landry turned into a 9-yard gain. He was initially hit high, but a second Texan defender wrapped him up at knee level. Landry...
NFL
Action News Jax

The Latest: Browns' Jarvis Landry hurts knee against Texans

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has left the Cleveland Browns game against Houston with a knee injury. Landry was hurt while making a 9-yard catch on Cleveland’s second offensive play. He was examined in the sideline medical tent before being escorted to the locker room. The team said his return is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Wr#Riversmccown
The Spun

Report: Initial Injury Diagnosis Is In For Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry left today’s game in the first half with a knee injury. Now, we have an update on his condition. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Landry suffered a sprained MCL and will undergo further testing. He’s already been ruled out for the rest of the game.
NFL
247Sports

Jarvis Landry injury: Cleveland Browns WR departs game against Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are giving the Cleveland Browns a real test early Sunday, and Baker Mayfield and Co. will have to finish strong if Cleveland is to avoid an 0-2 start to the season. The Browns are already down one key weapon on offense as Odell Beckham Jr. has not played yet this season, and now they might have to carry on without another important piece for Mayfield.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Rough first half for Browns defense, Jarvis Landry hurt, running game awakens – Terry Pluto’s Halftime Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns halftime notebook with the score 14-14 against Houston. 1. When Baker Mayfield threw an interception in the second quarter, it appeedrs rookie receiver Anthony Schwartz messed up his route. It appeared that way on the replay, and it also was clear coach Kevin Stefanski had a few direct words the third-rounder from Auburn after the play.
NFL
brownszone.com

Jarvis Landry “week to week” with MCL sprain

Receiver Jarvis Landry is in a knee brace and out of the lineup. Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that Landry suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament on the second play Sunday in the 31-21 win over the Texans. Stefanski called Landry “week to week.”. “Every Time I put this brace...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former LSU WR Jarvis Landry to have MRI after injury in Sunday's game

It was good news and bad news for the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday. The Browns won their Week 2 game over the Houston Texans, 31-21, for their first win of 2021. That’s the good news. The bad news was the loss of wide receiver Jarvis Landry during the game...
NFL
wgno.com

Browns’ WR Landry has knee sprain, could miss multiple games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry could miss multiple games after spraining his knee in Sunday’s win over Houston. Landry hurt his medial collateral ligament while being tackled at the end of a 9-yard completion on Cleveland’s second offensive play. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry will be...
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Set to undergo MRI

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Landry has an MCL injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. As a result, Landry will undergo an MRI on his knee, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. If he's forced to miss time, added opportunities at receiver would be available for Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins. Meanwhile, it's unclear if Odell Beckham (knee) will be available for next Sunday's game against the Bears.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy