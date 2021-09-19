Jarvis Landry heads to locker room, out for the game (knee)

As the Cleveland Browns look to get on the winning side of things in 2021 against the Houston Texans, things didn’t start out well. The offense sputtered outside of a first down to wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Landry got up slowly following that play and limped off the field. Landry seemed to be favoring his knee on the sideline before being taken into the medical tent there.

Shortly after, Landry was seen walking off the field with medical staff with the team updating his status quickly:

Here is the play that led to the injury:

Landry’s status has now been updated and he is out for the rest of the game:

Will be on the lookout for information on the severity of his injury over the next few days. Current information is that Landry hurt his MCL which could keep him out a couple of weeks:

May not get an official update until early in the week.