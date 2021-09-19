CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Fauci says more data likely to support broader US booster plan

By IAN FISHER AND YUEQI YANG
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said booster shots for more of the U.S. population remain a possibility soon, as additional data on the still-widening outbreak come in. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke two days after an advisory panel to...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Fauci says ‘dark winter’ can be avoided if more are vaccinated

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the U.S. could be facing another “dark winter,” though this can be avoided if Americans get vaccinated to a “very high degree” in the coming months. On “The Takeout” podcast this week, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett recalled that in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Johnson & Johnson announces positive Covid booster data

The Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine is more effective when given as a two-dose regime, according to new data released by the company on Tuesday. A second shot given 56 days after the first provided 75 percent protection against symptomatic Covid in a global clinical trial, with that level rising to 94 percent in the United States. The reason behind this difference was not clear from the company's press release, but it could be linked to fewer variants in the US when the data accrued. It was 94 percent effective in preventing severe or critical Covid at least 14 days post final vaccination in America -- but there were relatively few cases to judge from.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Washington Post

Fauci says data on Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters ‘a few weeks away’ from FDA review

Anthony S. Fauci, the White House’s chief coronavirus medical adviser, said data about booster shots for those who had received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines could be a few weeks away from being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, days after an FDA panel approved booster shots for a limited population of those who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Pfizer Inc#Abc#Cnn#Moderna Inc#Nbc
mynews13.com

Fauci predicts more data on boosters within a month: ‘The story is not over’

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s initial plan to make COVID-19 booster shots widely available starting the week of Sept. 20, saying that while the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) independent advisory panel did not recommend a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for most Americans, more data may soon lead to updated guidance.
HEALTH
Washington Times

‘Story is not over’: Fauci says booster push is just starting

U.S. health officials said Sunday the “story is not over” after Food and Drug Administration advisers rejected President Biden’s push to provide everyone with COVID-19 booster shots, saying incoming data may prompt regulators to expand the campaign despite moves to limit extra doses to high-risk Americans for now. Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
ValueWalk

Dr. Anthony Fauci On Boosters, Breakthrough Cases And CDC Data

Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director & White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET) today, Friday, September 17th. Following are links to video on CNBC.com:. SALT New York: Wellington’s CEO...
SCIENCE
WebMD

New Moderna Vaccine Data 'Supports' Boosters After 8 Months

Sept. 16, 2021 – New data from vaccine maker Moderna appears to support the argument for COVID-19 booster shots —showing waning effectiveness months after the first dose. Specifically, the company data shows that people who received a first shot of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine a median of 13 months ago are more likely to experience a breakthrough infection compared to individuals who received a first shot a median of 8 months ago.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy