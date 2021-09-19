2022 Chevy Suburban, 2022 Tahoe Get These Five New Wheels

A digital rendering artist on Instagram has shared a new illustration they completed of a custom Chevy van with monster truck suspension and six-wheel drive. This wild-looking custom creation, which is referred to by the creator as the ‘Vantastique’, appears to be based on the design of a mid-1980s Chevy Vandura. According to the artist, the design for this six-wheel-drive monster van was originally created by a friend of theirs as a community mod for the RVGL game, which itself is a fan-made port of the classic 1999 arcade racer Re-Volt. The artist re-created the design with 3D rendering software, giving it a much more detailed and realistic look than it would have in a 1990s PC game.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO