2022 Chevy Suburban, 2022 Tahoe Get These Five New Wheels
The Chevy Suburban and Chevy Tahoe were completely redesigned and re-engineered for the 2021 model year. For the 2022 model year, Chevy’s full-sized SUVs are receiving various changes to equipment and features, including a 12-inch Digital Driver Information screen, a new Sport Performance package, new electronic limited slip differential, Buckle To Drive feature, and three new exterior colors. One of the other changes is the replacement of five existing wheels with five new ones. Here’s our first look at the newly available wheels for the 2022 model year.gmauthority.com
