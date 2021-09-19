CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Chevy Suburban, 2022 Tahoe Get These Five New Wheels

By Francisco Cruz
gmauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chevy Suburban and Chevy Tahoe were completely redesigned and re-engineered for the 2021 model year. For the 2022 model year, Chevy’s full-sized SUVs are receiving various changes to equipment and features, including a 12-inch Digital Driver Information screen, a new Sport Performance package, new electronic limited slip differential, Buckle To Drive feature, and three new exterior colors. One of the other changes is the replacement of five existing wheels with five new ones. Here’s our first look at the newly available wheels for the 2022 model year.

gmauthority.com

gmauthority.com

GM Design Team Releases Chevy Camaro Sketch

The current sixth-generation Chevy Camaro was introduced for the 2016 model year, with several styling revisions introduced in the model years that followed. Now, the GM Design team has released this gorgeous Chevy Camaro sketch for us to ogle. This Chevy Camaro design sketch is low and aggressive, mixing a...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Rare And Restored 1973 Buick GS Stage 1 For Sale: Video

The Muscle Car Era saw its peak in 1970. Cubic inches, horsepower, and torque reached their zenith, and for a brief shining moment, the gearhead faithful were able to worship their Big Block gods in all their glory. Then came the four horsemen of the muscle car apocalypse; broader safety regulations, stricter emissions controls, rising gas prices, and insurance companies targeting high performance models. It looked like our horsepower heroes, Buick GS Stage 1s, Chevy Chevelle LS6s, Hemi MOPARS, and Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jets, were doomed.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

‘Vantastique’ Rendering Is A Rad Chevy Van With Six-Wheel Drive

A digital rendering artist on Instagram has shared a new illustration they completed of a custom Chevy van with monster truck suspension and six-wheel drive. This wild-looking custom creation, which is referred to by the creator as the ‘Vantastique’, appears to be based on the design of a mid-1980s Chevy Vandura. According to the artist, the design for this six-wheel-drive monster van was originally created by a friend of theirs as a community mod for the RVGL game, which itself is a fan-made port of the classic 1999 arcade racer Re-Volt. The artist re-created the design with 3D rendering software, giving it a much more detailed and realistic look than it would have in a 1990s PC game.
CARS
Motor1.com

Tuned Chevy Corvette C8 Hits Dyno, Makes 1,350 HP At The Wheels

General Motors has left it to tuners to figure out how to crank more power out of the Chevy Corvette C8. The car’s various cybersecurity systems make it difficult for tuners to tinker with the powertrain’s parameters, but, as we see again and again, it’s not impossible. FuelTech has a new video on its YouTube page showing its modified C8 producing a staggering amount of power at the wheels – 1,350 (1,006 kilowatts).
CARS
gmauthority.com

1988 Chevy Corvette Callaway Turbo Aerobody For Sale: Video

In 1987, an unprecedented option was made available on the Chevy Corvette. Chevrolet offered Regular Production Option B2K, better known as the Callaway Twin Turbo package. This was not a factory-installed option, but could still be ordered through dealerships. The fully assembled Corvette would be shipped from the Bowling Green, Kentucky factory direct to Callaway Engineering in Old Lyme, Connecticut.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Debuts With New Styling, Off-Road ZR2 Model

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado has received a refresh that gives the truck a major tech upgrade and launches the ZR2 as the new flagship off-roader in this model's lineup. The updated truck goes on sale in the spring of 2022 and Chevy no doubt hopes this mid-cycle update gives the Silverado enough of a boost to overtake the Ram 1500 as the second-best-selling vehicle in the country behind the Ford F-Series.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy Is Building Some Badass Heavy Duty Suburbans, But Not for You

Chevy is bringing the Suburban HD back, but, at least for the first batch of super-tough Suburbans, you won't be able to buy one. GM subsidiary GM Defense — builders of the Chevy Colorado-based Infantry Squad Vehicle — has announced a $36.4 million deal with the U.S. State Department to produce 10 custom Chevy Suburban vehicles. Yes, if you're doing some simple math, that comes out to $3.64 million per Suburban.
POLITICS
gmauthority.com

New 2022 Chevy Cavalier Turbo Launches In Mexico

Two and a half months after announcing the Chevy Monza as the new 2022 Chevy Cavalier Turbo in Mexico, General Motors has just launched Chevrolet‘s newest compact sedan in the Mexican market. The automaker will begin selling the new version of the Chevy Cavalier next month in the Latin country, where the nameplate maintains a high level of recognition.
CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Discontinues Supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 Crate Engine

General Motors has discontinued the supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 crate engine, which was first introduced by Chevrolet Performance at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The 6.2L LT5 V8 was only ever offered in the 2019 Corvette ZR1 before Chevrolet Performance began offering it as a crate engine in late 2018. The most powerful engine offered in a Chevy production vehicle, the LT5 produces 755 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 715 pound-feet of torque at 3,600 rpm. The heart of the LT5 is the larger Roots-type supercharger, which is based on the same effective design as the LS9 and LT4 engines, but with a larger displacement of 2.65 liters and a higher boost pressure of 14 psi. GM suggested the crate engine be used in pre-1973 vintage car builds, or off-road vehicle applications.
CARS
hometownfocus.us

WHEELS

99 Dodge Ram pickup, 4×4, 1st $1995. takes it, 218-969-4536 ***. 2005 Dodge Ram ¾ ton, call for details $9200 OBO, 218-259- 5902***. 1968 Chevy flatbed truck. Good condition, new engine. $3000 OBO, 218-741-2745 ***. TRUCKS FORD. 1995 Ford F-150 4×4 with Western plow, V-8, A/T, P/W, P/L, 118,000 miles,...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Spark Gets New Crimson Color: First Look

The 2022 Chevy Spark sees very few changes and updates, including three new exterior colors: Blue Glow, Nitro Yellow, and Crimson. Here’s our first look at the new Crimson hue. Assigned color code GFM and touch-up paint code WA-294F, Crimson is one of four dark hues available for the 2022...
RETAIL
wardsauto.com

Chevy Silverado Gets Super Cruise, Upgraded Interior for 2022

After months of spy shots and internet speculation, Chevrolet has taken the wraps off its new 2022 Silverado fullsize pickup. A ZR2 off-road trim joins the lineup for the first time, and the trucks feature an overhauled interior with more tech, far more standard safety features and upscale styling. The...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Duramax Gets Significantly Higher Towing Capacity

General Motors has pulled the covers on the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, introducing a variety of changes and updates over the pre-refresh 2021 model year and 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Among these is a significantly higher towing capacity for models equipped with the 3.0L I6 LM2 turbodiesel Duramax.
CARS
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette On Point With Vossen HF-3 Wheels

The C8 Corvette is offered with several different wheel options from the factory, but for those customers that need something a little more custom, the aftermarket is practically overflowing with alternatives. For example, Vossen has quite a few designs on offer that would do well to complement the mid-engine Chevy Corvette’s sharp exterior styling – the HF-3 wheels being one good example.
CARS
The Lima News

Real Wheels: ‘46 Ford with Chevy Stuff

DELPHOS — Bruce Kraft, of Delphos, owns this 1946 Ford Coupe. He brought it to the Westgate Charity Car Show. Kraft put a sign in the window that read, “Ford Tough With Chevy Stuff.”. Kraft has owned this car for six years. He purchased it in Spencerville, Indiana. “It was...
DELPHOS, OH
Autoweek.com

Chevy Silverado Gets the Tough ZR2 Package for the First Time

Chevrolet introduces the ZR2 off-road package to the Silverado for the first time, which comes with special dampers, e-lockers, and 33-inch off-road tires. Chevrolet also revises the interior of its popular Silverado full-size pickup for the 2022 model year. The new interior features a redesigned dashboard that sports a 13.4-inch...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Blazer Loses Various Dealer-Installed Options

The 2022 Chevy Blazer arrives as the fourth model year of the latest Chevy Blazer crossover, introducing a number of changes and updates over the preceding 2021 model year. Among these is the deletion of numerous LPO-level options. The following features are deleted from the Blazer’s options list with the...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Receives New 13.4-Inch Infotainment Screen

The fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 is here, introducing a host of changes and updates over the preceding 2021 model year and 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Chief among these changes is a completely overhauled interior featuring a new 13.4-inch infotainment screen. The new 13.4-inch infotainment screen is equipped...
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

Chevy Sonic On KBB’s List Of 10 Best Used Subcompact Cars Under $10K

The 2016 Chevy Sonic has been recognized by Kelley Blue Book in its list of the 10 Best Used Subcompact Cars Under $10K. Sold as both a four-door sedan and five-door hatchback, Kelley Blue Book called out the Chevy Sonic’s Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system as a highlight of the vehicle, offering both a touchscreen interface and smartphone app compatibility.
BUYING CARS

