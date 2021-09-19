CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Ride Sharing Experience Consists Of 13 Steps, Before, During And After Ride

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOVI – Yanfeng, a global automotive supplier, recently released proprietary research conducted by its global User Research team which examines passenger experiences during the ride-hailing journey. The study, conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, included participants from China and the U.S., offering insights into the factors that influence the passenger experience. The findings concluded that the ride-hailing experience is nuanced, consisting of 13 steps within three main phases: before, during and after the ride.

