Study: Ride Sharing Experience Consists Of 13 Steps, Before, During And After Ride
NOVI – Yanfeng, a global automotive supplier, recently released proprietary research conducted by its global User Research team which examines passenger experiences during the ride-hailing journey. The study, conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, included participants from China and the U.S., offering insights into the factors that influence the passenger experience. The findings concluded that the ride-hailing experience is nuanced, consisting of 13 steps within three main phases: before, during and after the ride.mitechnews.com
