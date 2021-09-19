Study: Ride Sharing Experience Consists Of 13 Steps, Before, During And After Ride

We’re halfway through September, which in the world of Disney means that Halloween has already been happening for a month, Christmas starts in less than 2 months, and 2022 is basically already here. Once the calendar does flip over, everyone flying to Walt Disney World will have a different choice that they have to make about how to get from the airport to the resort. Until the end of the year, all on-site guests are eligible for complimentary rides to and from the airport on the Magical Express, run by Mears. But starting in 2022, Disney is no longer partnering with Mears to provide that service.

