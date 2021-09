I cannot be the only person who finds it ironic that on Monday, we celebrated Labor Day across the United States, yet we have an overwhelming shortage of workers across the country. In every single industry from healthcare to hospitality, people are simply not working. When the pandemic began and businesses were closed, I completely understood the thought that we needed to assist families by providing additional benefits through the state or federal government to keep them fed and housed. However, I’m a firm believer that in most situations, it’s time to cut off the gravy train and get people back to work.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO