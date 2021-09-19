CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filippo Ganna wins back-to-back time trial world titles

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefending champion Filippo Ganna of Italy shattered home fans' hopes of a 1-2 for their riders and retained the men’s time trial title on Sunday to secure back-to-back gold medals at the road world championships. On the opening day of the week-long event in Belgium, Ganna won with a small...

