When people talk about electric cars and range anxiety, what they're really concerned about nowadays isn't how far a car will go. After all, most EVs can do a few hundred miles on a single charge, and most drivers don't use a full tank of gas in a traditional car every single day anyway. What worries the average person is how long it takes to recharge a vehicle. The Lucid Air is a car that offers phenomenal charging times, and the rest of the industry is constantly aiming to make this process quicker too. To that end, Mahle Powertrain and Allotrope Energy have now unveiled a new battery technology that aims to recharge an EV in the same time it would take to refuel a vehicle.

CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO