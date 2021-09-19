CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why would you hope to take it back

Just wish more guys were built to let their play do ALL the talking. -- Wahoo2000 09/19/2021 5:20PM. He's just talking football? It's kinda what he does. Just thoughts ** -- AbusiveTubesock 09/19/2021 3:49PM. Problem was the speedy NFL WR played for UNC. UVa DBs could not keep up. --...

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
Drew Brees goes viral for ‘new hair’ during broadcast debut

Drew Brees is one day into his broadcast career, and he’s already going viral. The former Saints quarterback joined the NBC Sports crew — ahead of Tampa Bay’s season-opening win against the Cowboys on Thursday night — but his apparent “new hair” stole the spotlight. Fans on social media were...
Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL World Reacts To Brutal Christian McCaffrey News

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers were expected to dominate a Houston Texans team that was forced to start a rookie quarterback. After losing starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for at least three weeks, the Texans weren’t expected to do much. However, a significant injury to one of the Panthers’ stars is threatening to change that.
John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
Three lies we’re believing about the KC Chiefs right now

The atmosphere is ripe for a few lies at this point heading into Week 3. Not only are the K.C. Chiefs coming into the season with more expectations than any other team, but they’re also fresh off of a couple highly-charged wins after Week 2. When you add in a very small sample size, it becomes the perfect cocktail for some overreactions, hot takes, or even some belief in lies given the ingredients of emotion, uncertainty, and the small supply chain of any evidence on one side or the other.
Dolphins Wideout Sends Clear Message About Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins will be without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week, but that doesn’t mean fans should expect the offense’s production to just fall off a cliff. During this Thursday’s press conference, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson had a message for anyone doubting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He wants...
College Football 2021: 4 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 4

We’ll call Week 3 a week of near misses in college football. The Top 25 teams had a pretty tough time last week. No. 1 Alabama escaped Florida by two points, third-ranked Oklahoma had an extremely close call against Nebraska, Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech was much different than many saw the game going, and Cincinnati, Penn State, and Coastal Carolina also had some close wins. Even Ohio State was given a run deep into the fourth quarter by Tulsa.
Josh McDaniels Explains Patriots’ Conservative Approach With Mac Jones: ‘I Trust Him Completely’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots won and won handily on Sunday, beating the Jets 25-6 in a game that was never really competitive. Mac Jones did what the Patriots asked him to do, completing 22 of his 30 passes for 186 with no touchdowns but also with no interceptions. Given that Jones didn’t push the ball downfield very much — he completed a 24-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers up the left sideline, and threw incomplete to the deep middle for Kendrick Bourne in double coverage — some questions have been asked around New England about whether Jones is...
