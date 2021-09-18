Fantasy Baseball Waiver Advice: Potential League Winners?
Kyle Farmer (CIN); FAAB Bid: 1-2% - This isn’t the first time Farmer has appeared in this space, but as the season draws to close, he has pushed his way back on our radar. Aside from spending three days on the paternity list, Farmer has started in each of his last eight games and is taking a seven-game hitting streak into action on Sunday. The vast infield eligibility is also nice as Farmer is hitting .259 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI on the season.www.fantasyalarm.com
