Fantasy Baseball Waiver Advice: Potential League Winners?

With just two weeks left in the season, deciding who to start and who to sit is everything. Whether you're playing in a head-to-head matchup, preserving ratios or chasing wins, we need to get this right. There are currently two pitchers who are started in 50% or less of CBS leagues who need to be in your lineups next week: Jose Urquidy and Jordan Montgomery. Urquidy has slowly built up and has two starts lined up against the Angels and A's next week. The other is Jordan Montgomery, who is coming off a 12-strikeout performance and hosts the Rangers in Week 26.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO