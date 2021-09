The Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the eleventh installment. It wasn’t that long ago that shooting 300 yards and beyond was considered “long range.” With the rifles, ammunition, optics, and accessories we have today, shooting out to 500 yards is not that complicated. In many cases, these hits can be easily obtained by simply working off a ballistic, MIL, or MOA style reticle. And quite often, even harsh winds can be compensated for by simply favoring the left or right edge of the target. A full value 10-mph wind at 500 yards will only push a bullet about a foot, which is a fairly easy visual/reticle correction. At 1,000 yards, that same wind will push the bullet five times as far.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO