Well when I played we definitely talked

By Ahmad Joined:
 4 days ago

And coach would get pissed at us for being so truthful with the media. Mandy didn’t call them soft by the way. He said he was confident in our culture and it showed the last two times we faced them.

Yeah what I’ve seen Sheppard is definitely in play for the

Several writers think Dunn has really nice upside, but team needs -- SW_CTHoo 09/10/2021 12:43AM. Sure seems like Sheppard and Foster are going to the blue bloods -- DownTownHoo 09/09/2021 6:39PM. UVA is now an elite program. No backseat to bluebloods ** -- SW_CTHoo 09/10/2021 12:26AM. Foster had Keels written...
We did not go inside, I definitely wasn’t ready then. Someday though.

Time lapse video showing how ground zero was transformed into -- graycalhoo 09/11/2021 5:27PM. Incredible. Seeing the two foot prints of the twin towers in haunting to me ** -- DownTownHoo 09/11/2021 8:43PM. We went the first time the ACC tourney was in Brooklyn. We stayed at the -- FontanaHoo...
I wish him well, except when playing the Hoos. His

Reference to wanting to play more "up and down" style is a bit confusing. Knowing clearly, CTB's established style of play, he probably should've accepted the UNC offer initially. Its not like any one player is going to come into the program and change the overall style.
I think we are talking about different plays

He reacted late on the TD pass. The play he got his hands on the ball, the receiver had yards of space in the soft spot between Johnson and Grant. Throw was an hour late and Grant still didn't get all the way through the ball.
I think this is definitely the biggest question mark. I know some are

Worried about seeing Clark and Beekman run the backcourt together and shooting, but the 5 spot is especially intriguing. Some teams are going to try to double Gardner if he is half as good as he has shown in the past, so we need the other big to be somewhat skilled and not a "defense only" position. We know Shedrick is somewhat skilled, but can he stay healthy? Caffaro has been playing through injury himself, so who knows if he can be a little more helpful inside if he feels lighter and more healthy this year? I still would guess Shedrick feels like the better starting option, but it's hard for me to say without having actually seen either since this last year.
I believe we talked about that place. Instead of googling remind me?

So, from the football board. If we have a Sabre Cocktail Night at a bar -- Spudnut 09/17/2021 8:32PM. I believe we talked about that place. Instead of googling remind me? ** -- jdubforwahoowa 09/18/2021 6:05PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
I like Bronco as well, but

A bunch of three star recruits (hard working and all that) have a difficult time, week in and week out, when they play teams with much "better" talent. Carolina's talent came to play Saturday night.
We played off coverage with Hall and Thornhill as well but those

Guys are NFL talented players. Hall and Thornhill were better at playing press than they were at playing off coverage. Bratton is the best pattern read DB we have had since Bronco has been here. Nelson was the best pure cover guy to me. He could do everything in the slot and he made it so easy for us to blitz. Nelson is the true unsung hero as far as DBs man. He was so damn good at playing the nickel position and safety.
‘Looking Back, I am Glad We Played’

Stuyvesant High School, Staten Island, Relay Graduate School of Education. The football season began with a victory for the Peglegs of Stuyvesant High School. A team laden with seniors and playoff expectations downed a tough rival from Staten Island in the season’s first game, played on the warm afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 8, 2001.
I love that thunk thunk sound when we are the return team

I thought we could have gotten to the Illini punter. We only attempted... -- HoosOnFire 09/13/2021 1:52PM. At least go after a few to get in the punter's head. Just have to maintain, -- HoosOnFire 09/13/2021 5:32PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...
I remember when it was the dominant way to play and win in pro tennis.

Then several things happened. Bjorn Borg proved you can win from the baseline by by being extremely fit and running down every ball and putting it back in play. This style was more effective on red clay, but also worked on hard courts. Fitness and a good diet was almost an after thought in tennis in the 50's 60's and even 70's. Beer drinking by the pros was a big thing after matches.
We played very soft, vanilla coverages versus MTSU. And I don't think we

Brought a ton of pressure either. It was about as a generic of a gameplan as you could have. I expect to see the opposite of that vs WVU. They have some good WRs so it won't be an easy task but I think CB is one of the strengths of this team. And the WVU QB is a good passer but not mobile so if we can dial up some pressure on him it will help. We got pressure with our front 4 vs UNC and I don't know that WVU has a better OL than UNC had. It will be a good test for our defense no doubt but don't read too much into the MTSU game.
