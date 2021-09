It goes without saying that Utah’s loss to BYU was one of the more disappointing games in recent years. The nine-game win-streak was snapped, a historic tenth victory left unachieved, the offense was mostly a mess and the defense just couldn’t hang. For a season with so many high hopes and expectations, this was not the best way to kick things off and it's clear that the Utes have a lot of work to do if they are still to achieve their Pac-12 season goals. With that being said, here are the top three things we learned from the latest edition of the Holy War.

UTAH STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO