Bball! VT thought they had this player from VA locked up but UNC did it's famous last minute push and won the battle. IMO, it helps us two ways. First, it hurts VT bball and second, UNC is giving out scholarships to top 100 players instead of top 25 players. They aren't beating CTB unless they have a definite talent advantage. I heard that CTB met with the Nickel entourage and told them he really liked Nickel but he just wasn't a good fit for UVa so that is the reason he wasn't being recruited by UVa.

VERMONT STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO