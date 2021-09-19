So the next few days will

Feature a lot of disrespectful (some call it constructive criticism) posts due to the way the Cavs loss last night. Giving up 700 yards will open the float gates of reasons it took place. The guys will have to take the negative or truthful things thrown their way and bounce back. But don’t think just because you were vocal that you now have to be “humble” before a game though. It’s a competition and at the end of the day your play always has to do the most talking. So just win!