CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

So the next few days will

By Ahmad Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Feature a lot of disrespectful (some call it constructive criticism) posts due to the way the Cavs loss last night. Giving up 700 yards will open the float gates of reasons it took place. The guys will have to take the negative or truthful things thrown their way and bounce back. But don’t think just because you were vocal that you now have to be “humble” before a game though. It’s a competition and at the end of the day your play always has to do the most talking. So just win!

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

They are not the standard either

In fact pointing to Duke for support of how to build a basketball schedule is conceding the argument. (Not to mention the fact that Duke consistently schedules much harder than we do in the non-con, albeit at neutral sites instead of true road games). [Post edited by Toolie92 at 09/23/2021...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

I’m having visions of the defense getting gashed tomorrow night

This years team has to outscore teams to win. It’s such a departure from previous uva football teams. As lethal as the offense is, if we could even get a mediocre defensive effort this team could win a lot. I know there was a lot of injuries last week but every team has injuries. I think the defense has a lot to prove tomorrow.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

I wouldn't really want that.

10 conference champs out of a field of 12 is too many bad teams. What I want is 6 champs out of an 8-team playoff.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy