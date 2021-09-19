Mosaic Place holds recovery rally to celebrate those who continue to fight addiction
A peaceful evening outdoors last week was the backdrop for a celebration of those who look for help in getting their lives back on track. A group of residents living in recovery, along with family and friends joined the leaders of Mosaic Place for a special recovery rally last Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Peek Park in Cedartown to celebrate recovery, reach out to the community and honor the lives of those who have been lost.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 1