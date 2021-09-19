CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Mosaic Place holds recovery rally to celebrate those who continue to fight addiction

By Jeremy Stewart JStewart@PolkStandardJournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA peaceful evening outdoors last week was the backdrop for a celebration of those who look for help in getting their lives back on track. A group of residents living in recovery, along with family and friends joined the leaders of Mosaic Place for a special recovery rally last Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Peek Park in Cedartown to celebrate recovery, reach out to the community and honor the lives of those who have been lost.

