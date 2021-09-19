Syrian detention camp rocked by dozens of killings blamed on Islamic State women

A 3,500-year-old clay tablet discovered in the ruins of the library of an ancient Middle Eastern king, then looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago, is finally headed back to Iraq.The $1.7 million cuneiform clay tablet was found in 1853 as part of a 12-tablet collection in the rubble of the library of Assyrian King Assur Banipal. Officials believe it was illegally imported into the United States in 2003, then sold to Hobby Lobby and eventually put on display in its Museum of the Bible in the nation's capital.Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized the tablet —...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 16 HOURS AGO