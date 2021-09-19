CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Syrian detention camp rocked by dozens of killings blamed on Islamic State women

By Louisa Loveluck
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAL-HOL CAMP, Syria - The killings have taken on a creeping sense of inevitability, guards say. No one admits to hearing them, let alone knowing who is responsible. On a recent morning, officials inside al-Hol detention camp said it was still too dangerous to try recovering the latest pair of corpses discovered overnight. "We're still investigating," said an exhausted camp guard, slumping in her office chair, her shirt rumpled and ponytail messy after a night without sleep.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

France says head of Islamic State in Sahara has been killed

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — France’s president announced the death of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara’s leader late Wednesday, calling Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi’s killing “a major success” for the French military after more than eight years fighting extremists in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that al-Sahrawi “was...
POLITICS
Washington Times

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
AFP

French forces kill Islamic State's boss in Sahel

France said Thursday that its troops deployed in Africa's Sahel region had killed the head of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, who had been hunted for years over deadly attacks on US soldiers and French aid workers. - String of killings - Parly said Sahrawi had "personally ordered" the attack that led to the killing of six French aid workers and their two local guides while visiting a wildlife park in Niger in August 2020. 
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian War#Syrian Democratic Forces#Kurdish#Syrians#Iraqis#The Islamic State#Arab
The Associated Press

IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals. A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Telegraph

Head of Islamic State in Greater Sahara killed by French troops

The head of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, who was wanted for deadly attacks on US soldiers and foreign aid workers, has been killed in an operation by French troops. Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was "neutralised by French forces", President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Thursday. "This is another major...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ancient clay tablet from Assyrian king going back to Iraq

A 3,500-year-old clay tablet discovered in the ruins of the library of an ancient Middle Eastern king, then looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago, is finally headed back to Iraq.The $1.7 million cuneiform clay tablet was found in 1853 as part of a 12-tablet collection in the rubble of the library of Assyrian King Assur Banipal. Officials believe it was illegally imported into the United States in 2003, then sold to Hobby Lobby and eventually put on display in its Museum of the Bible in the nation's capital.Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized the tablet —...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy