Syrian detention camp rocked by dozens of killings blamed on Islamic State women
AL-HOL CAMP, Syria - The killings have taken on a creeping sense of inevitability, guards say. No one admits to hearing them, let alone knowing who is responsible. On a recent morning, officials inside al-Hol detention camp said it was still too dangerous to try recovering the latest pair of corpses discovered overnight. "We're still investigating," said an exhausted camp guard, slumping in her office chair, her shirt rumpled and ponytail messy after a night without sleep.www.lmtonline.com
