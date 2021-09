Miami Gardens (CBS12) — It's the first home game week in the Miami Dolphins new training facility in Miami Gardens , and the Dolphins are able to peer across the parking lot to Hard Rock Stadium for any extra motivation they might need. That said, taking on the Buffalo Bills should be motivation enough. The Bills torched them offensively in the final game of the 2020 season, winning by 30 points, with QB Josh Allen's ability to strike though the air and in the ground game. The Bills, who made it all the way to the AFC Championship game last year, are also coming in extra motivated after a loss to the Steelers last week.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO