CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Video: Patriots bailed out by blown fumble call against Jets

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New England Patriots caught a big break early in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday, as they appeared to get away with a fumble on their opening drive. Kendrick Bourne caught a short pass from Mac Jones on third down and was stripped by a defender as he was going to the ground. The Jets clearly recovered the fumble, but the officials ruled that the play was whistled dead when Bourne’s forward progress was stopped. You can see the sequence below:

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 2

Related
AOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To What Cam Newton Said About Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about ex-quarterback Cam Newton’s comments on his old team. Newton recently opened up about the Patriots’ decision to release him before the season. New England is going with rookie Mac Jones at the quarterback position. “Can we be honest? The reason...
NFL
The Spun

The Patriots Are Signing A Familiar Veteran QB To Roster

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is officially back on the New England Patriots roster, and this time, it’s for good. The Patriots promoted Hoyer from their practice squad to serve as Mac Jones’ backup last weekend in Miami and then reverted him back to the taxi squad after the game. That was only done for procedural purposes though.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

O.J. Simpson weighs in on Cam Newton's release, the Patriots decision to start Mac Jones

O.J. Simpson has chimed in on the release of Cam Newton by the New England Patriots. Newton, who is unvaccinated, was found to have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 23 and was forced to miss 5 days of training camp. On Tuesday, the veteran, who started for New England in 2020, was cut, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the starter in 2021.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Cam Newton After Being Released by Patriots

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday but could be with a new NFL team very soon. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys will "do their due diligence" when it comes to Newton's availability. Jordan Schultz of ESPN then said the Cowboys will "begin exploring Newton" as a backup for Dak Prescott.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#England#American Football
CBS Boston

Trent Brown Questionable; Kyle Van Noy, Quinn Nordin Ruled Out For Patriots’ Week 2 Tilt Vs. Jets

FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots right tackle Trent Brown played just one series last weekend before leaving New England’s season opener with a calf injury. But it looks like he’ll be back in action Sunday afternoon when the Patriots visit the New York Jets. Brown was present at Friday’s practice in Foxboro after missing the previous two practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, and is listed a questionable for Sunday’s game. The fact that he practiced on Friday greatly improves the odds that Brown will be protecting Mac Jones come Sunday afternoon. That is good news for the rookie quarterback, who was under...
NFL
Boston

5 Jets players to watch against the Patriots, including QB Zach Wilson

"You've got to be sticking to your receivers...he's looking to launch that thing." If we’re being completely honest: no, the Patriots should have no problem beating the Jets on Sunday. New England’s division rival to the south looks primed to be one of the worst teams in the league once...
NFL
Patriots.com

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the New York Jets. This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst. Melanie Collins will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Suzanne Smith.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

How Bill Belichick, Patriots continued to dominate rookie QBs against Jets' Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson got his first taste of what life would be like playing against Bill Belichick and the Patriots twice a year. Needless to say, it was difficult for him. Wilson struggled throwing the ball and reading the Patriots' defense. That resulted in him throwing a whopping four interceptions. Four of his first eight passes were picked off, including his first two of the contest. The Jets scored just six points against the Patriots and lost 25-6 as a result of Wilson's struggles.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning says Patriots would bug his locker

Peyton and Eli Manning continue to produce the best broadcast for “Monday Night Football” possible. The brothers were featured on ESPN2, giving their commentary of Monday night’s Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game. They brought in a slew of guests to join them. They offered sharp analysis as well as great wit throughout the game.
NFL
PatsFans.com

Patriots Fumbled Away Jones Debut in Loss to Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH — Forget everything else. The Patriots have a quarterback. Except that you won’t. Certainly Bill Belichick won’t. Mac Jones began his Patriot career with an exceptional, not perfect, performance on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in front of live fans for the first time since January 2020. His final passing numbers are terrific, finishing 29 of 39 passing for 281 yards, one touchdown, and a rating of 102.6. Jones looked mostly unflappable out there in his NFL debut, and gave the Patriots and their fans a performance that should have been good enough to win the game.
NFL
Boston Globe

Notable Patriots prop bets for Week 2 matchup against the Jets

The Patriots are six-point favorites for Sunday's game. After going down to the Dolphins in Week 1, the Patriots are favorites to win their Week 2 matchup against the Jets. As of Saturday afternoon, New England is a six-point favorite over New York on DraftKings Sportsbook. With the over/under set...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy