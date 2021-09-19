CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

American Hoppe debuts with Mallorca in draw with Villarreal

By TALES AZZONI
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

MADRID — (AP) — American forward Matthew Hoppe came off the bench in the second half to make his debut with Mallorca in a 0-0 draw against Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday, missing out on the potential winner after his late goal was called off for offside.

Hoppe entered the game in the 60th minute and had his goal disallowed after a breakaway in the 82nd. He converted a cross by Joan Sastre into the net but the linesman ruled him offside. Video review confirmed the call.

The 20-year-old Hoppe joined Mallorca from German club Schalke at the end of the transfer window this summer. Hoppe, who is from Yorba Linda, California, played for the LA Galaxy Academy and signed with Schalke in July 2019. He made his U.S. national team debut on July 15 against Martinique in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mallorca is back in the top flight after spending a year in the second division last season. It had won two of its first four matches, with a draw against Real Betis and a loss at Athletic Bilbao last week.

“We had our chances, but in the end we are happy with the point against a very difficult team like Villarreal,” veteran Mallorca goalkeeper Manolo Reina said.

Mallorca had won two of its last three league matches against Villarreal, whose winless streak to start the league reached four matches. Unai Emery's team hasn't won in six matches in all competitions this season. It was coming off a 2-2 home draw against Atalanta in the group stage of the Champions League, a competition it hadn't played in for 10 years.

“They played tight on defense and kept us from playing our game,” Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli said. “We have to keep working hard.”

Coming off three straight victories, Real Madrid later visits a Valencia team that is off to a surprisingly good start with three wins and a draw. The league lead is up for grabs with both teams tied on 10 points, one behind Atlético Madrid, which was held by Athletic to a scoreless draw at home on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wearebreakingnews.com

Falcao Scores In Debut With Rayo; Atlético Draws Again

BARCELONA (AP) – Diego Simeone has risen to the elite of world soccer coaches with his talent for building rock-solid defenses, specializing in fighting and preserving the tiniest advantages despite lackluster performances from attackers. Currently, the Atlético de Madrid forward presents an abundance of talent that has not been seen...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Villarreal coach Emery on Atalanta draw: A great match

Villarreal coach Unai Emery was pleased with their 2-2 draw against Champions League opponents Atalanta. The Yellow Submarine jumped from a goal behind to earn the point at home. Emery said, “It was a great match. We dug in when the result was against us, then we were winning, and...
SOCCER
ESPN

Gosens strikes late to give Atalanta draw at Villarreal

A late Robin Gosens equaliser earned Atalanta a 2-2 draw at Villarreal on Tuesday as the Spanish side made their first Champions League group stage appearance in 10 years. Remo Freuler fired the Italians in front early on, but the hosts launched a comeback thanks to goals from Manuel Trigueros and substitute Arnaut Danjuma either side of the break.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ESPN

Marmoush's debut goal gives Stuttgart 1-1 draw with Frankfurt

Omar Marmoush scored a late goal on his debut for 10-man Stuttgart as they snatched a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in a pulsating Bundesliga encounter on Sunday. Filip Kostic came off the bench to score with a superb solo effort for Frankfurt in the 79th minute, picking up a pass from Djibril Sow and flashing a shot across the goalkeeper and in at the far post to give his side the lead.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Villarreal hand Dia Champions League debut vs Atalanta

The Senegal international will make his bow in the European club competition having been handed a starter’s role against the Italians. Boulaye Dia has been handed his Champions League debut as Villarreal face Atalanta on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old joined the Estadio de la Ceramica giants from Reims on a...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Atalanta goalkeeper Musso delighted with performance for Villarreal draw

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso was pleased with their 2-2 draw at Champions League opponents Villarreal. La Dea coach Gian Piero Gasperini highlighted the performance of Musso in the aftermath. And the Argentine said: "I feel happy because I helped the team. From behind, you can see how everybody sacrifice themselves.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Mallorca vs Villarreal Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Mallorca vs Villarreal: Mallorca are all set to take on Villareal for their fifth match of LaLiga against Villareal at Iberostar Stadium. It will be a crucial match for Mallorca as they’d be aiming for those three points to climb up from the 8th position. Meanwhile, Villareal have gotten three draws out of three games and are placed 13th and would certainly be looking for that first one.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Gerónimo Rulli
goal.com

Baba Rahman gutted with Reading vs QPR draw, delighted to make debut

The 27-year-old Ghana international was handed his first start at left-back since joining the Royals as they battled to a 3-3 draw. Reading defender Abdul Rahman Baba was disappointed after his side were held to a 3-3 draw by Queens Park Rangers in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday, although he was happy to make his first appearance for his new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Chukwueze will remain sidelined against Mallorca - Villarreal’s Emery

The 22-year-old Super Eagle will not be involved as the Yellow Submarine visit Iberostar Stadium for their fifth top-flight fixture. Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze will remain sidelined when Villarreal take on Mallorca in a La Liga match on Sunday. The Yellow Submarine will visit Iberostar Stadium for their fifth match...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward to miss Metz encounter ahead of Man City clash

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 encounter with Metz after suffering a knee injury.The Argentine star was taken off during the second half of PSG’s win against Lyon on Sunday. PSG are due to meet Manchester City in a marquee Champions League Group A clash next Tuesday, 28 September.“Lionel Messi, following a knock received on his left knee, had an MRI this morning which confirms the signs a bone bruise,” said a statement from the French club.“A new scan will be performed in 48 hours.”PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino had been criticised for his decision to take off Messi...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mallorca#American#Ap#Spanish#German#Schalke#The La Galaxy Academy#Real Betis#Athletic Bilbao#Atalanta#The Champions League#Real Madrid
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino dismisses talk of a rift with Lionel Messi

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk of a rift with Lionel Messi as the Argentina superstar faces a battle to be fit for the Champions League clash with Manchester City.The 34-year-old was replaced during the second half of Sunday’s 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon although appeared to be less than happy with the decision.However, after PSG confirmed Messi had undergone a scan on his left knee and is awaiting a full assessment of the damage, Pochettino insisted there was no issue.He told a press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Metz: “In order...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi was ‘a tyrant’ in Barcelona training, says Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said that Lionel Messi was “a tyrant” and “not normal” in training sessions at the club.Koeman took over at the Catalan club last summer and worked with Messi a year before the Argentine left the club for Paris Saint-Germain.While the Dutchman was well aware of the six-time Ballon D’Or winner’s ability, his intensity in training amazed Koeman after the former Southampton and Everton manager was appointed at the Nou Camp.“I knew how good he is, but it’s still nice to see it up close every day,” Koeman explained to Voetbal International.“Everything you would like...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool ‘enter race’ for Erling Haaland as Chelsea ‘target Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt’

What the papers sayThe queue for Erling Haaland continues to grow, with reports suggesting Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for the prolific Borussia Dortmund forward. The Liverpool Echo, citing Mundo Deportivo, says the Reds are looking to potentially beat the 21-year-old’s wealth of other suitors, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, to a deal.Chelsea are believed to have a new number one target in the form of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Daily Mirror reports Blues bosses have turned their attention to the 22-year-old Holland international, after the club were unable to secure Jules Kounde in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy