Former Algerian leader Bouteflika buried with quiet honors

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has been laid to rest, quietly honored despite being forced from office in 2019 after two decades in power. A flowered tank with a military escort carried his coffin to the El Alia Cemetery’s special section reserved for those who fought for Algeria’s independence from France, people who are today considered martyrs. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who on Saturday declared three days of mourning, was among the officials present. Bouteflika, ailing since a 2013 stroke, died Friday at 84. His public appearances had been rare in the final years of his presidency, which was riddled with corruption.

