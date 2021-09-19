CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Super League: St Helens win League Leaders' Shield after thrashing Wigan

Cover picture for the articleSt Helens remain on course for the treble after winning the Women's Super League regular season title with victory over rivals Wigan Warriors. The Saints picked up the League Leaders' Shield after winning 52-0 against the Cherry and Whites, who missed out on the top four with defeat. Jodie Cunningham...

Groups drawn for revamped Women’s Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The first Women’s Champions League group-stage draw Monday placed defending champion Barcelona with Arsenal, Hoffenheim and Danish club HB Køge. The revamped 16-team group stage replaces the 32-team knockout tournament. Seven-time European champion Lyon landed in a group with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Swedish club Häcken....
Women's Super League: St Helens & Leeds Rhinos eye home play-off semis

Leeds Rhinos and St Helens both recorded convincing wins to take a step closer to a home semi-final in the Women's Super League play-offs. The Rhinos won for the third time in the play-offs, Fran Goldthorp scoring two tries in a 28-10 victory over Wigan Warriors. Saints thrashed Castleford 50-6...
Soccer-Spurs upset Man City in controversial Women’s Super League win

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Tottenham Hotspur recovered from conceding an early goal to pull off a controversial 2-1 win at Manchester City in the FA Women’s Super League on Sunday as Spurs player Rosella Ayane appeared to handle the ball in the build-up to the winning goal. Unbeaten at home in...
Super League: St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos talking points and team news

Both St Helens and Catalans Dragons had men sin-binned in their dramatic clash at Magic Weekend, although the disciplinary outcomes which followed from the match review panel on Monday were different for each. Saints saw Agnatius Paasi suspended for two matches for a high tackle on Samisoni Langi which left...
Super League: Hull FC 0-10 Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors secured fourth place in Super League and a play-off spot after victory over a Hull FC side whose own hopes were truly quashed. After a scoreless opening half, which could only be described as a grinding arm-wrestle, Jake Bibby put Wigan ahead from a Jackson Hastings kick. Zak...
Lachlan Coote suspended for St Helens' final game of the regular Super League season

St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote will miss his club's final game of the regular Super League season through suspension. The Hull KR-bound Scotland international was given a one-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League's match review panel for a Grade B offence of dangerous contact during Saints' 40-6 win over Leeds last Friday.
Super League Grand Final update

Following the confirmation of end allocations, more tickets have been released in the East and West stands at Old Trafford for the Betfred Super League Grand Final on Saturday October 9. The East Stand will be host to the winner of Semi-Final 1, either Catalans Dragons or their opponent. The...
Thompson-Hera wins women’s 100 at Diamond League finals

ZURICH (AP) — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished her season with another victory, clocking a meet record 10.65 seconds to win the women’s 100 meters at the Diamond League finals on Thursday.The Jamaican earned her third Diamond League title by pulling away from Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who was second in 10.83. She was one of several Olympic champions who finished the season on a high. Armand Duplantis won the pole vault with a leap of 6.06 meters but once again failed to improve his own world record, making three unsuccessful attempts at 6.19.
Super League team of the week: St Helens, Hull KR dominate our Round 24 selection

We pick a line-up of the top-performing Super League players from Round 24 of the season, with St Helens and Hull KR dominating, and five more clubs represented... 1. Ryan Brierley (Leigh Centurions) Brierley in Leigh Centurions 26-18 Wakefield Trinity: Hat-trick of tries scored, 111 metres made, average gain per...
Arsenal & Chelsea in Women's Champions League draw

What's this music...looks like we are in business. Uefa's chief of women's football, Nadine Kessler is up doing introductions. She is talking about the new group stage and the record financial rewards it will bring to help drive the women's game forward. Post update. Just waiting for the live draw...
Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action

The omission of the forward Beth Mead from the Team GB squad for the Tokyo Olympics raised eyebrows, particularly with Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly injured. If there was a beneficiary though, it was Arsenal. With the club having signed the US superstar Tobin Heath, Japan maestro Mana Iwabuchi and the England forward Nikita Parris, it would have been fair to assume Mead’s place in the starting XI was at risk. She has risen to the challenge and has four goals and six assists in the team’s opening six games (two WSL matches and four Champions League qualifiers). In the team’s 4-0 defeat of Reading Mead scored Arsenal’s second and turned provider for Vivianne Miedema’s two goals, with an increasingly potent partnership emerging between the pair. The manager, Jonas Eidevall, said Mead’s form had been “a really positive surprise”. He added: “I hope she can keep her form when she gets the England shirt on and to show that she’s a great player for the national team again.” Suzanne Wrack.
