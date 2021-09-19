WATCH NOW: Vernice Klesath was dedicated to students

Vernice Klesath was married to the love of her life, mother to five children and living a happy life as a homemaker and community volunteer. Little did she know that the part time position she would take at Madison Elementary, after the sudden death of her husband at 42, would lead to a decades long career with the Mason City Public Schools (MCPS) and result in an extended family of students, teachers, parents and colleagues that would provide her love and support through the remainder of her life.