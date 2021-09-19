CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Inside KELOLAND: COVID-19 surges as flu season begins in KELOLAND

By Hannah Olsen
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are getting an update from local health officials on COVID-19 in South Dakota. Just over two weeks ago doctors from two of the state’s largest hospitals joined the Sioux Falls health director in a call for action. New and active cases are back up to levels not seen since last winter. Another major concern is the number of people with COVID in South Dakota hospitals.

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Coronavirus
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Health
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Season#Covid 19#Covid#Sanford Health#Avera Medical Group#The Sioux Falls Health
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy