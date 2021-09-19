Inside KELOLAND: COVID-19 surges as flu season begins in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are getting an update from local health officials on COVID-19 in South Dakota. Just over two weeks ago doctors from two of the state’s largest hospitals joined the Sioux Falls health director in a call for action. New and active cases are back up to levels not seen since last winter. Another major concern is the number of people with COVID in South Dakota hospitals.