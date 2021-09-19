CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys move LB Micah Parsons to DE

By Rory Parks
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMv0W_0c10sWU800
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys could not resist selecting Micah Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 draft, despite their existing depth at linebacker. Parsons was widely regarded as the best off-ball LB in this year’s class, but recent losses along Dallas’ D-line have forced the team to move its top draft choice to DE, as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com writes.

The club’s top pass rusher, DeMarcus Lawrence, will be sidelined for the next six to eight weeks due to a broken foot, and fellow DE Randy Gregory has found himself on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leading to an immediate need for reinforcements. Luckily, one of Parsons’ key attributes is his ability to get after opposing quarterbacks, and the Cowboys trained him as a designated pass rusher during offseason workouts.

Depending on how long Parsons remains at defensive end, and how successful he is in his new role, the transition could theoretically impact Dallas’ future plans. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is eligible for free agency following the 2021 campaign since the Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, and Gregory is also in his platform year. Dallas does not plan to entertain extension talks with either player during the season. Plus, free agent acquisition Keanu Neal is being deployed as a linebacker, and LB Jaylon Smith is signed though 2025, though the Cowboys could get out of his contract after this season if they choose.

In short, there are a lot of ways Dallas could go with respect to its front seven. Obviously, the expectation is that Parsons will eventually move back to the position that he was drafted to play, but a successful stint as a DE could change things and will only enhance his value.

Terence Steele is expected to get the nod at right tackle while La’el Collins is serving his five-game suspension (Twitter link via Todd Archer of ESPN.com).

Comments / 0

Related
York Dispatch Online

Versatile Micah Parsons makes immediate impact in new role for Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The role for versatile rookie Micah Parsons in the Dallas defense just got a little more intriguing after the linebacker essentially replaced injured star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence in a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Chargers cost themselves two touchdowns with penalties, there...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys LISTEN: Updates on Micah, Amari & Randy Gregory

Cowboys LISTEN: Micah Parsons Position, Amari Cooper Injury, Randy Gregory Off COVID. The Dallas Cowboys were dealt several blows to the defensive line heading into this week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. DeMarcus Lawrence, the team's best pass rusher, broke his foot during practice, and the team played without...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Micah Parsons
CowboyMaven

Micah's In; Are Cowboys Jaylon & Vander Esch Out?

FRISCO - Maybe it was a very particular game script. Maybe it was a fluke. Maybe it was the humidity. But on a muggy NFL-opening Thursday night in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers 31-29 victory put the spotlight, in part, on the Dallas Cowboys linebackers. And a seemingly massive change. “I...
NFL
NBC Sports

Stephen Jones: Micah Parsons exceeded all expectations

The Cowboys were missing edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory against the Chargers on Sunday, which meant first-round pick Micah Parsons was shifted into a new role for his second NFL game. Parsons played 39 snaps and came up with a huge play in the fourth quarter when he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Nfl Com#Espn Com
AllPennState

'I Got Next.' Jesse Luketa Wants to Join Micah Parsons to the NFL

Final thoughts from Penn State's 44-13 win over Ball State, which set up a rare Big Ten-SEC game at Beaver Stadium this week. Jesse Luketa's best friend is former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, who made his NFL debut with the Dallas Cowboys last week. Luketa attended the NFL draft earlier this year and was in the room when Parsons answered Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' call.
NFL
CBS Sports

DeMarcus Lawrence injury: Cowboys plan to replace All-Pro will include Micah Parsons, mix of promising youth

It's been a brutal past several days for the Dallas Cowboys following the regular season opener. Their loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't, in and of itself, the end of the world -- given how lights out two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott played in his return to football and how scathingly close that put them to shocking the world in Week 1. But since that contest, they've gotten round after round of bad news, and the latest is a doozy that centers on All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons gets fooled on play-action pass in first NFL action

Micah Parsons is getting his first taste of regular-season action in the NFL, and, like most players, it will probably take a little bit of time to adjust. After sitting out the 2020 season, Parsons was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. He quickly earned a starting spot with the defense and is starting off in action against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
On3.com

Micah Parsons loving Penn State's one-handed interception

Penn State defensive end Jesse Luketa’s one-handed pick six earlier Saturday has turned plenty of heads. The list includes former Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of April’s NFL Draft. Luketa showed why he is a versatile defender Saturday, shuffling...
NFL
abc27.com

Micah Parsons NFL rookie season tracker, full stats for Cowboys LB from Harrisburg

Before Micah Parsons was drafted 12th-overall to the Dallas Cowboys, he said his goal was to be Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season in the NFL. As the Harrisburg, Pa. native enters his rookie season, Parsons is poised to make an impact on a Cowboys defense that ranked amongst the worst in the NFL in 2020 against the rush (31st in yards allowed, 30th in yards per attempt).
NFL
On3.com

Micah Parsons could see time at defensive end this season

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons could see some time at defensive end this season following the loss of star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for an extended period. “He can definitely play on the edge,” Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham said Thursday. “Naturally athletic, naturally gifted, naturally knows how to...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy