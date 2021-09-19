CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton extends strong start with 2-1 win over Leicester

 4 days ago

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton maintained its impressive start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Leicester. VAR benefited Brighton as Leicester had two equalizers ruled out in the final stages with Harvey Barnes judged to be offside and obstructing the goalkeeper on both occasions. Neal Maupay put Brighton ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute when he sent goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way. Danny Welbeck doubled the hosts’ lead soon after the break with a well-timed header. Jamie Vardy pulled one back just after the hour mark but Brighton still moved onto 12 points from five games. That's only one point less than the early pacesetters.

