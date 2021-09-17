CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive Sinclair, an inventor who helped popularize personal computers, dies at 81

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Before computers were a staple of workplaces, schools, libraries and many homes, they were bulky, expensive and a luxury many couldn't afford. Enter Clive Sinclair. The British inventor's first personal computer, the ZX80, was a slim steal at $200. The invention and its more advanced successors helped bring computing to the masses (and inspired a generation of programmers to create inventive computer games).

ab-gaming.com

Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81

It was reported yesterday that famed technology inventor, Sir Clive Sinclair had died at the age of 81 from cancer. Depending on where you live in the world, that name may or may not have some significance. For U.K based gamers who grew up in the 1980’s, Sinclair home computers may well have been your first experience of video games at home.
JAPAN
Neowin

British home computer pioneer, Sir Clive Sinclair, passes away at 81

Sir Clive Sinclair, famous for the creation of affordable home computers such as the ZX series, has passed away at the age of 81 according to his daughter, Belinda Sinclair who spoke to The Guardian. Sinclair’s daughter said that her dad had been living with cancer for a while, according to a BBC report.
COMPUTERS
Telegraph

Sir Clive Sinclair, inventor of an early pocket calculator who transformed the home-computing market but came unstuck with the infamous C5 – obituary

Sir Clive Sinclair, the inventor, who has died aged 81, achieved major early advances in personal computing but will also be remembered for the spectacular failure of his one-person electric vehicle, the C5. He had been fascinated by the possibilities of microelectronics and industrial design since his boyhood, and his...
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Remembering Clive Sinclair, trailblazer of the home computer

Clive Sinclair, the English inventor best known for helping to popularize home computing systems, died on September 16 after battling a cancer-related illness for more than a decade. Sinclair created the first pocketable electronic calculator in 1972 and his company Sinclair Radionics was one of the first to produce home computers.
COMPUTERS
Clive Sinclair
CNET

Home computing icon Clive Sinclair, the man behind the ZX Spectrum, has died

Clive Sinclair, a home computing luminary who pioneered the pocket calculator and created the iconic ZX Spectrum computer, has died at the age of 81. Sinclair passed away Thursday at home in London. Despite his having cancer for more than a decade, he was still tinkering with inventions until the end, his daughter Belinda Sinclair told the BBC.
TECHNOLOGY
