Review: California Symphony opens with the tender eloquence of Vaughan Williams
In between the vigorous power of his Fourth Symphony and the martial ferocity of the Sixth, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Fifth Symphony stands as an island of elegant, heartfelt repose. It’s a work of tender beauty, and to hear it performed live on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of the California Symphony’s season-opening program was to wonder yet again why this score doesn’t play more of a role in our concert life.datebook.sfchronicle.com
