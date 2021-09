JORDANA BREWSTER SAYS VIN DIESEL IS LIKE FAMILY: Jordana Brewster recently told People she feels just as close to Vin Diesel in real life as she does when she’s playing his sister in the Fast and Furious films. While promoting the F9 director’s cut, the actress said, “My favorite thing about being Vin's onscreen sister is that I kind of get to be his offscreen sister and share that title with Sam Vincent, his real-life sister.” Brewster added that she will call him for advice over her own family, adding, “It’s really wonderful that I have him as a sort of this steadfast guide and that’s been really great.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO