CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

A Case For the Hall Part 3

By Cole McCarthy
arcticicehockey.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigned as an undrafted free agent by the Montreal Canadiens, Cleghorn debuted during the 1918/19 season. In the NHA, Cleghorn scored 158 points (135G, 23A) in 119 games, as well as zero points in two playoff games, for the Renfrew Creamery Kings (1910/11), and Montreal Wanderers (1911/12-1916/17). In the NHL, Cleghorn scored 129 points (95G, 34A) in 181 games, as well as 13 points (9G, 4A) in 25 playoff games, for the Montreal Canadiens (1918/19-1924/25), and Pittsburgh Pirates (1925/26-1927/28).

www.arcticicehockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Bertuzzi Faces Financial & Career Harm With Vaccine Decision

With training camp about to begin, media day is a significant landmark. Players and general managers will face the media to address the moves made over the summer, prospect camps, and other things surrounding the respective clubs. The emergence of the Coronavirus gives journalists more questions to ask. Now, with the vaccine available for NHL players to receive, that’s another item fans and media are curious about, considering how rigorous the protocols were last season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Vincent Damphousse
Person
Shane Doan
Person
Kris Draper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Montreal Canadiens#Pittsburgh Pirates#Hall Of Famer#Nha Nhl#Super Bowls#Pcha#Seattle Metropolitans#Whl#The Detroit Cougars#The Boston Bruins#Washington Capitals#The Edmonton Oilers#Oilers Cup#Canucks
bleachernation.com

Report: Child USA Advocacy Group Calls For Stan Bowman’s Suspension By USA Hockey

In a new report from TSN’s Rick Westhead, the advocacy group Child USA is requesting that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USPOC) suspend Chicago Blackhawks President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman from his position as the General Manager of the USA Men’s Olympic Hockey Team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while he faces allegations that he helped cover up the sexual abuse of two former Chicago players.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Development Camp, Traverse City & More

Finally, business is about to pick up for the Columbus Blue Jackets. This week on News & Rumors, we are going to focus on two major events that act as the unofficial start of Training Camp. We’ll get you set for both Development Camp and the Traverse City Prospect’s Tournament. First, let’s look at the roster for camp and the tournament.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks say the team is fully vaccinated as training camp opens: ‘It’s just a sign of the players’ commitment to try to be safe,’ Stan Bowman says

The Chicago Blackhawks will enter the season with all of their players fully vaccinated, president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman said Thursday. “Certainly it shows the commitment of the players but also just from a more practical standpoint,” Bowman said before the start of training camp at Fifth Third Arena. “It’s pretty challenging if you have players that aren’t ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy