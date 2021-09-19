Panthers highlight: QB Sam Darnold finds WR Brandon Zylstra for quick TD

If you blinked, you missed the Carolina Panthers’ opening drive against the New Orleans Saints this afternoon. And if you did, it’s okay. We got you covered.

A speedy five-play, 75-yard possession ended in just three minutes and it ended in the hands of wideout Brandon Zylstra. Quarterback Sam Darnold was strong throughout the score, rolling out to the right and finding an open Zylstra on a 20-yard strike.

Darnold was 3-of-3 on the touch for 72 yards. He also found running back Christian McCaffrey on a 32-yard catch-and-run and receiver DJ Moore for another 20-yard completion.

That was Zylstra’s first career NFL score and his first professional touchdown since 2017 when he played with the Edmonton Elks in the Canadian Football League. And as if that wasn’t enough, Zylstra would then make the tackle on Saints returner Deonte Harris on the ensuing kickoff.

New kicker Zane Gonzalez, just to keep tabs on this kicking soap opera, was successful on his first extra point try as a Panther, giving them an early 7-0 lead.

