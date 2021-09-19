CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers highlight: QB Sam Darnold finds WR Brandon Zylstra for quick TD

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25s8sw_0c10rbz600

If you blinked, you missed the Carolina Panthers’ opening drive against the New Orleans Saints this afternoon. And if you did, it’s okay. We got you covered.

A speedy five-play, 75-yard possession ended in just three minutes and it ended in the hands of wideout Brandon Zylstra. Quarterback Sam Darnold was strong throughout the score, rolling out to the right and finding an open Zylstra on a 20-yard strike.

Darnold was 3-of-3 on the touch for 72 yards. He also found running back Christian McCaffrey on a 32-yard catch-and-run and receiver DJ Moore for another 20-yard completion.

That was Zylstra’s first career NFL score and his first professional touchdown since 2017 when he played with the Edmonton Elks in the Canadian Football League. And as if that wasn’t enough, Zylstra would then make the tackle on Saints returner Deonte Harris on the ensuing kickoff.

New kicker Zane Gonzalez, just to keep tabs on this kicking soap opera, was successful on his first extra point try as a Panther, giving them an early 7-0 lead.

Gallery

Panthers vs. Saints: Best home photos from the NFC South rivalry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOhgO_0c10rbz600

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Panthers QB Sam Darnold on time with Jets: 'I didn't do my job'

We have yet to fully evaluate his on-field performance here, but Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is definitely acing the off-field portion of his test. That includes saying all the right things, even when it may be painful to say them. Darnold has not shied away from answering questions about...
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

QB Darnold takes blame for Jets losses, eager for next chapter with Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Sam Darnold is ready to begin the next chapter of his NFL career, which means putting the past behind him. After three unsuccessful seasons with the New York Jets in which the 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick went 13-25 as a starter with 45 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions, Darnold has a chance to rebuild his career with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Carolina Panthers#The Edmonton Elks#Gallery Panthers
NJ.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson, Panthers’ Sam Darnold not distracted by noise surrounding Week 1 ‘revenge game’

Zach Wilson isn’t concerned about playing Sam Darnold and the Panthers in his NFL debut. When speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s practice, he was asked about the Jets and their consideration of keeping his predecessor. Did the Jets decision to trade Darnold and put their faith in him create any added pressure? Does he feel like he has to prove himself to validate their decision?
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets at Panthers picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends as Sam Darnold faces former team

The Carolina Panthers and New York Jets will begin their 2021 seasons with a head-to-head matchup against one another at Bank of America Stadium. This game has some added spice to it, specifically at the quarterback positions. For New York, they are beginning a new era under center as they'll start No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson right out of the shoot. What makes this even more interesting for the Jets is that Wilson will face the quarterback he replaced in Sam Darnold, who was traded to Carolina earlier this offseason.
NFL
Fox News

Panthers' Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson connect for 57-yard TD in revenge game vs. Jets

Sam Darnold and Robby Anderson decided to team up to get revenge on their old team. Darnold’s first touchdown pass as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers came in the second quarter when he connected with Anderson for a 57-yard score in a 19-14 victory over rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
ESPN

Sam Darnold focused on second chance with Panthers, not revenge versus Jets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold can’t think of any time in sports -- or life -- he truly needed a second chance. Until now. Three failed seasons with the New York Jets, the team he’ll face in Sunday’s opener at Bank of America Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS), is the reason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

The Latest: QB Darnold throws first TD for Carolina

Sam Darnold has thrown his first touchdown pass for the Panthers, a 57-yard strike down the middle of the field to Robby Anderson. It gave Carolina a 9-0 lead in the second quarter against his former team, the New York Jets. Anderson got behind two defenders to haul in the perfectly thrown pass.
NFL
247Sports

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold: 'I definitely didn't play good enough' with New York Jets

The New York Jets had high hopes for Sam Darnold when the franchise selected the former USC quarterback in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, taking him with the No. 3 overall pick. But the door was officially shut on the Darnold era of Jets football earlier in the year when team traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers before later taking Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL
New York Post

Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson downplaying Jets-Panthers hype

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Twenty-three weeks after Jets general manager Joe Douglas decided to trade quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers, the Jets will face their former would-be savior. The NFL schedule-makers had a sense of humor pitting the Jets against Darnold in Week 1. It is a delicious storyline that...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Sam Darnold drops truth bomb on getting revenge on Jets

The Carolina Panthers took down the New York Jets in their 2021 season opener on Sunday, and quarterback Sam Darnold was certainly pleased with the result. Darnold was traded by the Jets to the Panthers last April, which was why the showdown was pretty special for him. The 24-year-old quarterback admitted as much after the contest, noting that facing his former team “was a little different” for him.
NFL
chatsports.com

A Week 1 delight for Jets fans: New QB Zach Wilson vs. former QB Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold almost shared a quarterback room in the Jets training center. On Sunday, they will be sharing the spotlight. Wilson, the prized rookie quarterback whom the Jets drafted second overall, will make his NFL debut inside Bank of America Stadium. Darnold, the Jets’ former franchise quarterback whom they drafted third overall in 2018, will make making his Carolina Panthers’ debut and face his former team for the first time.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Sam Darnold was shaped by a memory. Panthers about to find out ‘how special he truly is’

Mel Pasquale knows Sam Darnold in a way few — if any — in Charlotte do. “We love Sam!” he wrote in a text, elated to discuss the new Carolina Panthers quarterback. For Pasquale, the call is another opportunity to talk about his favorite NFL player, Darnold, who he watched grow up in California from age 5 to the starting quarterback of the Panthers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy