CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Texans DE Jacob Martin sacks Browns QB Baker Mayfield

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBPZE_0c10rUkt00

Houston Texans defensive end Jacob Martin sacked Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first quarter Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The sack was Martin’s 7.5 sack since the Texans traded for him at the end of the 2019 preseason. Martin was part of the trade that sent Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks. Clowney now is with the Browns, and at this point in the game, did not have a sack.

The sack was for nothing more than the stat sheet as the Texans muffed the punt on the ensuing play. Cleveland went on to score a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Martin
On3.com

Cleveland Browns: Update on Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield injuries

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Baker Mayfield both suffered injuries Sunday against the Houston Texans. The staff at NFL.com provided an update on both injuries following Cleveland’s 31-21 victory. Landry suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. Browns coach Kevin Stafanski said postgame...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns DE Myles Garrett remarks on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor leaving the game

The Houston Texans played two different quarterbacks amid their 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor left with a hamstring injury, and did not return after halftime, despite a 10-11 for 125 yards and a touchdown effort. In his place was third-round rookie Davis Mills, who went 8-of-18 for 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martin Sacks#American Football#Riversmccown#The Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing for a contract extension

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have not engaged in any talk of a contract extension this offseason, per Cleveland.com. Instead, the former Oklahoma quarterback is betting on himself to perform at a high level and earn a bigger extension next offseason. The Browns are coming off of an 11-5...
NFL
chatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Make Thrilling Comeback to Beat Baker Mayfield, Browns

The Browns had all offseason to marinate on that loss. But Patrick Mahomes wasn't about to let them have their revenge. The star quarterback was absolutely brilliant yet again, leading the Chiefs to a 33-29 victory after they trailed 22-10 heading into the half. Kansas City Chiefs. .@tkelce TOUCHDOWN DIVE!
NFL
Times Reporter

Browns' Baker Mayfield surrounded by talent, in 'best position' as new contract looms

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield might be the envy of some who play his position in the NFL. A 40-year-old retired wide receiver certainly appreciates Mayfield’s situation, even with the uncertainty of a contract extension hanging over his head. Nate Burleson, who spent 11 years in the league, understands the waiting...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chiefs overcome Baker Mayfield, Browns in season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs came back from a dismal first half against the Cleveland Browns for a 33-29 victory Sunday in a rematch of their divisional playoff game from January. Tyreek...
NFL
FanSided

Browns: Baker Mayfield proves leadership qualities in speech to team

Baker Mayfield is proving that he’s a true leader. The Browns got dealt a bad loss on Sunday, losing 33-29 to the Chiefs in a game that Cleveland was in utter control of as the clock ticked away in the third quarter. The team ended up losing, mostly because the defense was unable to keep the Chiefs out of the endzone, but the offense wasn’t perfect. If you weren’t perfect, you bear some responsibility. It’s never just one person’s fault in any loss, nor is credit on just one player in a victory. This was something Baker Mayfield was well aware of when he walked into the locker room after the game.
NFL
cleveland19.com

Baker Mayfield excited for Browns home opener: “Hopefully that place is rocking”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday’s home opener against Houston will be special for Browns fans and also Baker Mayfield. “Hopefully that place is rocking,” Mayfield said Wednesday. It’ll be the first Browns home game with a capacity crowd since the COVID 19 pandemic. The team is also looking to bounce...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Baker Mayfield has yet to receive contract offer from Browns

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have yet to offer Baker Mayfield a contract extension. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Mayfield and the Browns have a positive relationship and have not ruled out opening contract discussions during the 2021 campaign. The Browns have not yet made an offer because they want to see Mayfield produce in Kevin Stefanski's offense "over a longer stretch of time," Howe adds.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy