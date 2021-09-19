Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea is singing it’s happened again, it’s happened again, Tottenham Hotspur, it’s happened again. Yes indeed it has happened again Chelsea have beat Spurs 3-0 at TH Stadium in a game of two halves with Spurs starting the game off the better side of two mounting pressure but not creating anything of consequence. The first half came to end leaving Thomas Tuchel with more questions than answers which led him to making a change at the start of the second half bringing on N’Golo Kante for Mason Mount and the rest is history. The change instantly made the difference with Chelsea having more of the possession and the press was much better leaving Spurs playing on the back foot. Thiago Silva opened up the scoring with a bullet header past Lloris, then it was quickly followed by Kante having his shot deflected onto the post and into the net and finally Antonio Rudiger got his goal that he didn’t get midweek against Zenit which just topped off a fantastic second half and result.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO