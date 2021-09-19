89% of tech execs see synthetic data as a key to staying ahead

Nearly half of small and medium businesses (SMBs) say they use low-code/no-code (LCNC), according to new research from Accenture. Past waves of IT democratization have already helped SMBs accelerate their business growth, optimize their operations, and compete with larger rivals. It is fair to assume LCNC will have an equal, if not larger, impact on SMBs. Today, there are a growing set of examples of SMBs employing LCNC to enable and simplify everything from customer acquisition to back-end operations and processes.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO