89% of tech execs see synthetic data as a key to staying ahead
Nearly nine in ten (89%) technology decision makers who use vision data agree synthetic data is a new and innovative technology and believe that organizations that fail to adopt synthetic data are at risk of falling behind the curve, according to new research by Synthesis AI in conjunction with Vanson Bourne. Technology leaders agree that synthetic data will be an essential enabling technology and key to staying ahead.venturebeat.com
Comments / 0