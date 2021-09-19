Browns Vs. Texans: Week 2 highlights as they happen

The Cleveland Browns take on the Houston Texans in Week 2 in what feels like a “must-win” for the home team. The Browns had a great game against the Kansas City Chiefs but lost while the Texans took it to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a victory.

Coming back home, the Cleveland fanbase is ready to fill the stadium and cause a lot of noise. Houston comes in as a big underdog coming off a difficult offseason.

We look to keep you up to date with all Browns-related highlights from today’s game right here. Need to see it again? Need to share with a family member? We will get them here for you as quickly as possible.

After a muffed punt by the Texans, the Browns punched it in with fullback Andy Janovich shortly after a big play to TE Harrison Bryant:

Browns kick the extra point to go up 7 – 0 with 9:56 left in the first quarter.

Down 14 – 7 with a poor defensive effort, Nick Chubb shows up to calm down the team a bit. Here, he fights for yards and center J.C. Tretter gives him a push to help him out:

The Browns were driving at the 2-minute warning of the 2nd quarter. Can they add another highlight? Indeed they can with Mayfield taking it in himself:

After leaving the game with a shoulder injury, Mayfield and the Browns are likely happy he didn’t take a hit here.

Late in the 1st Half, Browns 14, Texans 14

At the end of the quarter, Grant Delpit made a great tackle for his first NFL stop of his career:

Like he was shot out of a cannon, Delpit makes the play right at the line of scrimmage.

We enter halftime with the Browns and Texans tied at 14. Houston gets the ball to start the third quarter.

First, we got Delpit’s first ever NFL tackle. Now, we get Demetric Felton’s first NFL reception and he made the most of it. Felton caught the screen and then juked, spun and fought his way for a big 33-yard touchdown:

Browns take a 21 to 14 lead over the Texans.

Shortly after, Malcolm Smith rips the ball away from the Houston receiver giving the Browns the ball in the redzone:

Not a highlight but Jedrick Wills was replaced by Blake Hance following this INT.

Browns are in position to make it a two-score lead in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, the Browns settled for a field goal after this turnover.

Early in Cleveland’s next possession we got another Felton highlight:

After the Texans put together a touchdown drive of their own, Cleveland rides Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb running the ball:

With just under six minutes left in the game, the Browns lead the Texans 31 – 21.

Big sack by Delpit late in the game on a drive that led to a missed field goal:

The Browns ran out the clock up 10 with the ball and less than 2 minutes left in the game.