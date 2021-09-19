CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Dolphins Quarterback Leaves Game Against Bills

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
 4 days ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter with what was reported to be a rib injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The second-year quarterback is questionable to return. Tagovailoa suffered the injury after taking a hard hit on a fourth-down pass...

