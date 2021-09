Marina Granovskaia seldom makes mistakes. Chelsea’s director has built a reputation over the years for being one of football’s most brilliant executives. The Russian has helped build the current Champions League-winning squad from the ground up, all while running the club as an equally successful business. The Blues actually made money this summer—despite breaking the club record (£97.5 million) for a transfer on Romelu Lukaku—thanks to a series of sales. Granovskaia helped negotiate buybacks and sell-on clauses for future stars, as well.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO