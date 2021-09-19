Lady Vols fall to Purdue in straight sets

Tennessee volleyball concluded the Stacey Clark Classic with a straight-set loss to No. 9 Purdue Saturday.

The No. 22 Lady Vols fell to Purdue, 25-19, 25-22, 25-33, at Holloway Gymnasium.

Morgahn Fingall totaled 14 kills for Tennessee (8-2), which is now 1-2 against top-10 teams this season. The Lady Vols notched a five-set victory over Baylor and dropped a five-setter to Pittsburgh earlier this season. Breana Runnels recorded 11 kills.

Lily Felts, a Knoxville native and Berean Christian School graduate, finished with seven kills, 10 digs and two assists.

Madison Bryant and Natalie Hayward each posted stellar defensive efforts for the Lady Vols and they were also Tennessee’s leading passers.

Bryant totaled 12 digs, while Hayward posted 12 digs and two blocks. She also recorded 31 assists. Bryant finished with five assists.

Tennessee opened tournament play with a pair of victories Friday. The Lady Vols swept Purdue-Fort Wayne, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19. They also won in straight sets over Jacksonville State, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17.